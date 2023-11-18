Taylor Swift has established herself as one of the biggest touring acts in the world over the past decade and a half. What started as intimate club shows have grown into global stadium tours performed in front of millions of fans worldwide. Let’s look at Swift’s tour history and some of her most notable concerts over the years.

Early Tours and Arena Shows

Swift released her self-titled debut album in 2006 and embarked on her first tour in 2007, playing at small venues and fairs while establishing her career. Her second album, “Fearless” in 2008 brought her breakthrough success, and she launched the 108-date Fearless Tour from 2009-2010. This was her first time performing in larger arenas.

Some highlights from the Fearless Tour included two sold-out shows at the Staples Center in Los Angeles with over 20,000 attendees each. She also played multiple nights in cities like Boston, Chicago, and Atlanta to meet fan demand. The tour ultimately grossed over $63 million, cementing Swift as a star capable of large-scale touring.

Stadium Tours and Global Shows

After 2012’s “Red,” Swift jumped to stadium shows with her massive 113-date Red Tour from 2013-2014. Playing in front of 300,000+ fans nightly, the Red Tour visited both North America and Australia and grossed over $150 million. Some of her most attended shows included two nights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with over 110,000 total attendees.

Following 2014’s “1989,” Swift embarked on her highest-grossing tour yet – the 131-date 1989 World Tour from 2015-2016. Visiting Europe, North America, Oceania, and Asia, she played to over 2 million fans in total. She broke records as the first female artist to headline the Melbourne Cricket Ground with over 110,000 attendees. The tour grossed over $250 million.

Current Eras Tour

After releasing her albums “Reputation,” “Lover,” “Folklore,” “Evermore,” and “Midnights,” Swift has been on her massive Eras Tour since March 2023. Spanning international stadiums, she has broken attendance records and grossed over $200 million so far. The tour is notable for its elaborate stage design and production, blending songs from all her “eras.” Eras Tour dates are ongoing through August 2023.

