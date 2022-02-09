If you’re an avid TV series fan, then you’re probably counting down the days until Tehran Season 2 hits your screens. Tehran was one of the most popular shows of last year, and the upcoming season is already being touted as the most anticipated show of the year. The first season followed the lives of Tamar Rabinyam, and it was praised for its realistic portrayal. The second season is set to be even more exciting, with new characters and storylines that will keep you hooked from beginning to end. Mark your calendars: Tehran Season 2 premieres soon.

What will season 2 follow?

The second season of Tamar Rabinyam, an Israeli Mossad agent who goes undercover in Tehran on a mission that puts her and everyone around her at risk for discovery. It is not known where the story will take place or what exact role Close’s character plays but it can be expected to keep viewers on their toes with thrilling adventures just like last time!

Apple TV+ releases first look images

The second season of Apple TV+’s hit show Tehran is about to air, and they’ve just released an exclusive first look at what we can expect. The image gives us a glimpse into the drama that lies ahead in this intense plotline with plenty more conflict between characters already established on-screen!

When is season 2 coming?

The second season of the hit series Tehran is going to hit screens this May. So, the date is a bit far. By the time the second season comes you can refresh the series by watching season 1.

What does first-look reveal?

The new image gives us our first look at Glenn Close, who will be appearing in the upcoming second season of Tehran. In the picture, she is shown seated across from Niv Sultan, who plays Tamar Rabinyan, a computer hacker and Israeli Mossad agent. Close will play Marjan Montazeri, a British woman who has lived in Tehran for many years.

Cast and crew of Tehran Season 2

Apart from these two characters the series also stars Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi. The show’s creators are a group of individuals with unique gifts who have come together to create something amazing. The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn. It is directed under Daniel Syrkin’s direction. Omri Shenhar writes the series alongside Moshe Zonder. In addition, he also serves as co-creator on this program with his writing partner Syrkin.

When is the series premiering?

The second season of Tehran is coming to Apple TV+ on May 6, 2022! The second season of this drama will be released every Friday, with eight episodes total. The first new episode becomes available on June 17th, 2022!

Recognition of Tehran series

The International Emmy Award for Best Dramatic Series went to an Israeli production, making it the first time ever that a show from Israel won this prestigious award.

The first season of this show has an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, with 17 reviews averaging 7.3/10! The geopolitical thriller Tehran is a must-watch for those looking to be entertained by something that will keep their attention.

Why you should watch Tehran?

The first season of Tehran was an amazing show that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The anticipation for Season Two is huge, and it is sure to be just as good, if not better than the first! If you’re looking for a new show to watch that will keep you entertained from beginning to end, then Tehran is a perfect choice. Tehran is an Israeli TV series that was released on January 26, 2021. The story is wrapped around geopolitics, with Tehran following the life of an undercover Mossad agent named Tamar Rabinyan. Her mission is to infiltrate Tehran’s nuclear program and disrupt it from within – but there’s more going on than meets the eye…

At first glance, Tehran seems like a typical action-packed spy thriller full of thrilling twists at every turn. But as soon as you start watching this series for yourself, you’ll see that its themes run much deeper than what appears on screen! You’re left wondering if everything happening around us today could actually happen or not… The answer may surprise some viewers while others will feel they’ve found their new favourite show. Tehran has been praised by critics who say it feels both fresh and familiar at once.”Make sure to mark May 6 on your calendar – the day that Tehran Season Two premieres on Apple TV! You won’t want to miss it.