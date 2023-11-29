The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is one of the largest annual K-pop music award ceremonies. In 2023, the MAMA Awards were held over two nights – November 28-29 – at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. This article provides an overview of the awards show.

History and Significance of MAMA

MAMA was first held in 1999 and is organized every year by CJ ENM through its music channel Mnet. It is broadcast throughout Asia and globally, making it one of the highest profile events for recognizing achievements in the K-pop industry. Winning awards at MAMA is considered extremely prestigious. The show features high-caliber performances and appearances by popular K-pop groups and soloists. [Source: Wikipedia – Mnet Asian Music Awards]

2023 Location and Dates

For the first time, the 2023 MAMA Awards were held at the Tokyo Dome across two nights – November 28 and 29. The Tokyo Dome is a major indoor stadium with a maximum capacity of 55,000 people. Hosting the event in Japan highlighted the growing popularity and impact of K-pop in East Asia. [Source: MAMA 2023 Website]

Hosts and Presenters

The first night on November 28th was hosted by K-pop stars Somi, Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih, and TXT’s Huening Kai. The second night on November 29th was hosted by Le Sserafim’s Sakura and Kim Chaehyun. A variety of K-pop idols and celebrities served as presenters over the two nights.

Performance Lineups

Both nights featured highly anticipated performances from many of the top K-pop groups. Night 1 saw stages from TXT, Kep1er, STAYC, IVE, and more. Night 2 included performances from NMIXX, NewJeans, ITZY, and SEVENTEEN. Soloists like Lee Mujin and Jo Yuri also took the stage.

Winners and Categories

Winners were announced across categories like Worldwide Icon of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Male Group, and Best Female Group. On Night 1, BTS won Worldwide Icon and TXT took home Best Male Group. On Night 2, SEVENTEEN won Album of the Year. A full list of winners is available on the MAMA website.

I hope this overview provided useful context about the prestigious 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards!

