What is the series about?

Reynolds plays Adam Reed in this film, whose character has different timelines. Walker Scobell also took on the role of the 13-year-old version of Adam! After his father’s (Ruffalo) sudden death a year earlier, Adam is still mourning the loss of his father. One night when he walks into his garage he finds an injured pilot who is actually the older version of himself from the distant future, where time travel is still a relatively new notion. Together, they set out on an adventure into the past in order to find their father and restore peace throughout the world.

The three men work together, both young and grown Adam come to terms with the loss of their father. They take time in healing before they can move on from this tragedy for good. The two Adams really don’t like each other. They’ll have to work together if they are going to save the world from destruction!

The Adam Project trailer releases

The first trailer for Netflix’s new time travel film, The Adam Project has arrived. It features Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo bonding as a father-and-son in an unexpected way!

When will The Adam Project come on screens?

The film is set to release on Netflix on March 11, 2022.

Finished our first week on The Adam Project. In addition to taking these two photos, @netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect. pic.twitter.com/9fb3Qalf0J — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 29, 2020

Who is in the crew and cast?

The Adam Project has been directed under Shawn Levy. The story has been written jointly by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. The Adam Project is a long-standing initiative that has been in the works since 2012. Nowlin’s spec script was originally entitled “Our Name is Adam” and it had been accepted by Paramount Pictures to acquire, with Tom Cruise attached. The film has been jointly produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Shawn Levy, and Ryan Reynolds.

The movie star,

Ryan Reynolds as Adam

Walker Scobell as young Adam

Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed

Jennifer Garner as Ellie Reed

Catherine Keener

Zoe Saldaña as Laura

Alex Mallari Jr. as Christos

What is the cast saying about The Adam Project?

Ryan Reynolds said, “It’s a very special project to me. It’s about family, and I think it will connect with audiences in a really beautiful way.”

Mark Ruffalo says, “This movie is about human connection and how we can all be transformed by it”. The ensemble cast is amazing, and I’m excited to work with them.”

Catherine Keener adds, “I am thrilled to be working on The Adam Project alongside this incredible cast and crew. The story is powerful and moving, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Zoe Saldana chimed in as well: “The themes of love, loss, hope, and redemption are universal, and I’m honoured to bring Laura to life on The Adam Project.”

The film is set to hit theatres on May 11, 2022. The official synopsis for The Adam Project reads: “When a man Adam (Ryan Reynolds) travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self (Walker Scobell), to make his past right and therefore his future.

Why you should watch The Adam Project?

The Adam Project has been a long-standing initiative that has been in the works since 2012. The film’s concept and plot have changed significantly over the years, with multiple different actors attached to play Adam at various stages of production. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Adam and Walker Scobell as young Adam. The movie tries to portray man’s effort for self-realization. The movie shows how he comes to terms with his past and tries to find himself again.