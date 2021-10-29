Pixar has many movies that stand-alone and they announced their next project called The Bad Guys. DreamWorks Animation makes movies for sequels. Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, and Trolls are all DreamWorks animations that had at least one sequel. Shrek is a movie about a giant green ogre that many people like. It has three sequels and the newest one is Puss in Boots which will get another sequel.

The Bad Guys is an upcoming American movie. It’s about a family of bad guys who try to rob something. It will be shown in theaters around the world soon.

This film is based on a children’s book series. The book talks about the same things as the film. And it has sold 8 million copies.

The Bad Guys is a movie. The director, Pierre Perifel, has never directed a movie before. It was written by Etan Cohen and Hilary Winston and is DreamWorks Animation’s first film of the 2020s. The film is not a sequel to any other film. Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley are producers, and the executive producers are Blabey. Cohen, Patrick Hughes, and Jeff Berg. But what can we expect from “The Bad Guys” (2022)? Here is everything you need to know about it so far.

Recently, DreamWorks made a new movie called “The Boss Baby: Family Business.” It is about what happens when The Boss Baby has to go back to work. So, another DreamWorks movie created a franchise that might continue in the future. If the movie “The Family Business” is successful, then there might be more movies. DreamWorks hoped that there would be sequels to their next original film called “The Bad Guys.”

What is the release date of The Bad Guys?

A new movie is coming out. It is based on a book by Aaron Blabey. The movie has not come out yet, but there are many details about it. Cohen used to write for movies. He wrote “Idiocracy,” “Tropic Thunder,” and other movies. He also wrote a movie called “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.”

About a year and a half ago, Deadline reported that DreamWorks scheduled “The Bad Guys” for release sometime in 2021. Some movies, like F9, were delayed because of the pandemic. It’s not clear if “The Bad Guys” was delayed because of the other films. But because there are so many good movies coming out, DreamWorks pushed back the release date for “The Bad Guys”. The Bad Guys are now scheduled to be released on April 15, 2022. That date will probably happen if there are not no more pandemic issues.

What is the plot?

The Deadline report about the film from 2019 says that it will have a twist on the genre. “Shrek” had a twist on fairy tales, and “Kung Fu Panda” had a twist on kung fu.

The Bad Guys is a movie about five animals. They are named Mr. Wolf, Ms. Tarantula, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Mr. Snake. The movie follows the story that was written in another article that you can read when the movie comes out in 2022! These five people have been bad in the past. They are now trying to do good things. It is hard for them to do this because they have done bad things before.

Who will be starring in The Bad Guys?

DreamWorks has not said who will voice the characters in “The Bad Guys.” It’s on IMDB for now. It says that Awkwafina, Sam Rockwell, Craig Robinson, and Marc Maron are going to do it.

Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf

Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula

Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha

Marc Maron as Mr. Snake

Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark

Zazie Beetz as Diane Foxington

Alex Borstein as Chief of Police

Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade

Lilly Singh as TMZ reporter

What about the production of The Bad Guy?

On July 22, 2017, some movies wanted to make a movie. In March 2018, Variety reported that DreamWorks Animation is making a movie based on the book series. Etan Cohen wrote the screenplay for it. The following year, in October, it was reported that the film would be directed by Pierre Perifel. This is his first time as a director. Hilary Winston will be writing the script with him.

The film was described as having “a similar twist on the heist genre that Shrek did with fairy tales, and what Kung Fu Panda did for the kung fu genre.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, the crew worked remotely. On June 22, 2021, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton was signed to compose the score for the film. In 2021, the cast was announced on July 28. The executive producers of the film are Etan Cohen, Aaron Blabey, and Patrick Hughes. They will be making a movie about the book. Pierre Perifel is going to be directing it and announced who he will use for each character on his Instagram.