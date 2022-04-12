2022’s The Batman is one of the most anticipated action films of the year. The film follows the story of Bruce Wayne, who returns to Gotham City after many years away. He takes on the role of The Batman and must fight against evil forces that are trying to take over the city. This film is sure to be a blockbuster hit and will leave audiences on the edge of their seats!

The Batman is an upcoming 2022 American superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The film is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell comprising the supporting cast. The screenplay is written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

Who Is The Cast In The Batman?

The Batman follows Bruce Wayne as he deals with the fallout of The Joker's war on Gotham City. Reeves has stated that the film will be a "noir-driven detective story" and will take inspiration from films such as Chinatown and The Long Goodbye.

The cast of The Batman is led by Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman. Pattinson is best known for his work in films such as The Twilight Saga, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and Cosmopolis. Joining him are Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Harvey Dent / Two-Face, Jayme Lawson as Bella.

What Is The Plot Of The Batman?

The Batman will be set in the early days of Bruce Wayne’s career as the Dark Knight. The film will focus on his first encounters with many of the villains he would later face, including The Riddler, Catwoman, and Two-Face. The film will also feature a new Batmobile, which was designed by Bruce Wayne’s father. The Batman is a 2022 action film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The film will be directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / The Batman.

The film will also feature Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Jonah Hill in an undisclosed role.

The Batman began production in January 2021 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden outside London. The film is set for release on March 25th, 2022. Reeves has said that the film will not be a part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), but will instead exist in its own separate continuity.

What Are The Ratings Of The Batman?

The reviews are in and The Batman has an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics’ consensus reads: “With a visually stunning, action-packed style all its own. The Batman finds director Matt Reeves returning the Caped Crusader to his dark detective roots. While still delivering plenty of superhero thrills.” The film follows Bruce Wayne (played by Robert Pattinson). As he begins his journey to becoming the Dark Knight. The Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) are also introduced as villains in the movie. The Batman is rated PG-13 for violence and intense action scenes. The run time is minutes.

Critics are hailing The Batman as a return to form for the superhero genre. Many praise its dark tone and visually stunning style. The movie has an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and is currently scheduled for release in March 2022.