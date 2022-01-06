This show is set in Birmingham, England after World War I. It follows the story of Tommy Shelby who sets up his own criminal organization to challenge the local gangs that have been controlling the city for years. The first season covers both sides of World War I as well as how it changed Britain forever. With great acting, writing, and cinematography, this show is a must watch for anyone interested in crime dramas.

What is story about ?

This show follows the Shelby family through their ups and downs in Birmingham, England. The family has just returned home from World War I where they were fighting for the British Army. With great acting, writing, and cinematography this miniseries is a must watch for anyone interested in crime dramas. While Peaky Blinders is a crime drama, it also has several storylines that take place before and after World War I. There are many well-developed characters here as well as suspenseful scenes throughout the entire mini series.

What role did each character portray ?

The show mainly follows three brothers: Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy), Arthur Shelby Jr., and John Shelby (Joe Cole). Each brother has their own unique personality, but they are all united by their fierce loyalty to each other and the gang of thugs that make up Peaky Blinders.

What else did you like about season one?

The show also follows Tommy’s love interest, who is quite different from him in many ways; however these differences make their relationship all the more interesting to watch. I also enjoyed the suspenseful scenes throughout the entire mini series. The show is set in Birmingham, England after World War I. There are many well-developed characters here as well as suspenseful scenes throughout the entire mini series.

What does the show focuses on ?

There is no one villain in the Peaky Blinders season one. Rather, it is a show that focuses on the relationships between different characters and their alliances with each other. Tommy Shelby is the leader of the Peaky Blinders gang, and he faces many challenges throughout the season as he tries to protect his family and keep his business afloat. Along with Tommy, other characters such as Arthur and John Shelby are prominent figures in this show. All three members of the Shelby family have different ways about them which complement each other in order to form a powerful team. However, it would be wrong not to mention the character of Inspector Chester Campbell who is brought into Birmingham by Winston Churchill in an attempt to clean up the city’s violent crime and rid it of gangs such as the Peaky Blinders . The show features many clashes between these two characters which makes for great viewing.

How many episodes are there in season 1 ?

Peaky Blinders season one has a total of six episodes. The first episode of Peaky Blinders was released on Wednesday, September 12 th , 2013.

Which is one of the best episodes in this season ?

The best episode in season one is the final episode, “Episode six”, which includes a very tense showdown between Inspector Campbell and Tommy Shelby. Episode one is the second best episode in this season because it sets up who each character is to what they will become by the end of the series. It also establishes relationships between characters that then play into future episodes when tensions rise or when there are “gang wars”.

What do critics have to say about the show ?

Critics say that the show is very well written and that it has a great cast of actors. They also praise the cinematography and production values of the series.

Is it worth watching ?

There is no doubt that Peaky Blinders will be worth your time if you love period dramas or gangster flicks. If you like the style of Boardwalk Empire mixed with the story and characters from Ripper Street than this show is for you!