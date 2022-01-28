The epic tale of the bounty hunter known as Boba Fett is one that has been recounted many times. The tales of his daring exploits and his never-ending pursuit of justice have been passed down from generation to generation, and are now being documented in The Book of Boba Fett. In this fifth episode, we will take a closer look at the man behind the mask and explore his origins.

Did episode 5 come out?

Yes, the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett came on January 26, 2022. The fifth episode goes by the name “Return of the Mandalorian”. The episode has been directed by Bryce Dallas Howard and written by Jon Favreau.

What was episode 5 about?

The fifth episode follows “After Din Djarin tracks and kills a bounty, he delivers the bounty’s head for directions to a Mandalorian hideout. There, he finds the Armorer and Paz Vizsla, survivors of their tribe of Mandalorian warriors, who inspects the Darksaber that he won from Moff Gideon. The Armorer explains that whoever wins the Darksaber in combat can become the ruler of Mandalore, though their civilization was destroyed by the Empire. Vizsla, a descendant of the Darksaber’s creator, Tar Vizla, challenges Djarin to a duel for the sabre. Dujardin defeats Vizsla but reveals that he broke the Watch’s code by removing his helmet.[b] Forced to leave by the Watch, Djarin visits Peli Motto on Tatooine, who has an old N-1 starfighter to replace the Razor Crest. Together, they fix and modify the starship, before Djarin goes on a test flight. Upon his return to the station, Shand asks Djarin to assist Fett in the upcoming war. He agrees, but after he pays a visit to his former foundling, Grog.

In episode 5 Boba has no appearance in this episode of his own. This episode shows all that is good about Star Wars, its storytelling, science, action, and spaceship technology, right down to the music.

Loved Chapter 5 of THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, although I'm trying to figure out if that was actually a fifth episode, or if Disney+ accidentally uploaded the Season 3 premiere for The Mandalorian. Anyway, really fun episode, directed well by Bryce Dallas Howard. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/6LmfH88P6U — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) January 26, 2022

Why you should watch The Book of Boba Fett?

The show is produced by Disney+, so you know the quality will be good. The story is about Boba Fett, a fan-favourite character in the Star Wars universe. The action and storytelling are top-notch. You don’t have to watch any other episodes to understand this one – it’s a standalone episode. After Dujardin pays Grogu a visit, he agrees to help Shand and Fett in the war effort. He meets up with them on Alderaan, where they discuss their plan of attack against the Empire. They’re interrupted by an Imperial assault and soon find themselves in the middle of a battle for control of the planet. The fight culminates in a showdown between Djarin and Darth Vader himself!

Critic reviews The Book of Boba Fett’ Episode 5

The reviews have been unanimously positive, with many stating that it is the best episode of the series so far. Metacritic gave the series a weighted average score of 59 out of 100 based on 19 critics, indicating “mixed or average reviews”. Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 86% based on 8 reviews, with an average rating of 7.10/10, with the critical consensus stating “The Book of Boba Fett could never match the adventures that existed in fans’ imaginations for decades, but it earns its commission with spectacular set pieces and Temuera Morrison’s commanding presence.”

Variety praised the narrative, visuals, and performances. Polygon’s David Grossman said that the first episode showed the “desperate side of Star Wars”.Maggie Lovitt at Collider expressed that the second episode “delivered one of the best and most thematically rich episodes of Star Wars television to date”.Hannah Flint of IGN stated that without Morrison portraying Boba Fett the show might have been a total failure, saying that “Morrison’s plain-speaking, humane antihero keeps you endeared to Boba’s story”.