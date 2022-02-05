In The Book of Boba Fett, author George Lucas takes a look at the legendary bounty hunter from a variety of angles. Drawing on material from the movies, comics, and novels, Wallace offers insights into Boba Fett’s background, his family ties, his combat skills, and more. The book also includes a wealth of color artwork depicting various aspects of Boba Fett’s life. Whether you’re a fan of Boba Fett or just curious about this enigmatic character, The Book of Boba Fett is sure to provide hours of enjoyment!

Three new posters from the series just got released

The official Star Wars Twitter has released three new posters for The Book of Boba Fett after the release of the series’ fifth episode. These posters focus on some familiar faces like Din Djarin, Peli Motto, and The Armorer, all characters from The Mandalorian. And fans are super surprised to see their return in the series.

What are the posters about?

The first poster features Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in his usual weapons-holding pose ready for action. But this time he is seen holding the sacred Mandalorian Darksaber, which he received in combat at the end of The Mandalorian season two. The second poster shows Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris). Peli is a Tatooine mechanic. She and her droid assistants had helped Din find and repair a new ship last week. And the third and final poster features The Armorer (Emily Swallow), holding her tools in a fighting position.

How was the last episode received?

The fifth chapter with Mandalorian-focused episodes received mixed reactions from fans. While some criticized that it didn’t seem like a Book of Boba Fett episode due to the complete disappearance of Boba Fett, and only one scene given to Fennec Shand when she shows up at the very end of the episode. Still, viewers are expecting more things to come on the way.

It begins now. Check out the third in a series of posters inspired by #TheBookOfBobaFett, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. Art by @ashrafomar_. pic.twitter.com/ceQDZX7Nsl — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) December 29, 2021

Why is Boba Fett so liked by people?

Boba Fett is a bounty hunter who was taken under the wing of Jango Fett, as a clone. He has been featured in many comics, books, and games over the years. The reason for his popularity is likely because he is mysterious and lethal – always managing to complete his tasks.

What do we know about Boba Fett’s background?

We know that he was born on Concord Dawn and raised by his father after his mother died. He also became a Journeyman Protector at some point in his life. After that, he became a bounty hunter and worked for Jabba the Hutt before eventually becoming freelance. And lastly, he joined Darth Vader’s team during The Empire Strikes Back.

Critic reviews on The Book of Boba Fett

Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 81% based on 9 reviews, with an average rating of 7.10/10, with the critical consensus stating “The Book of Boba Fett could never match the adventures that existed in fans’ imaginations for decades, but it earns its commission with spectacular set pieces and Temuera Morrison’s commanding presence.”

Variety praised the narrative, visuals, and performances. Polygon’s David Grossman said that the first episode showed the “desperate side of Star Wars”. Maggie Lovitt at Collider expressed that the second episode “delivered one of the best and most thematically rich episodes of Star Wars television to date”. Hannah Flint of IGN stated that without Morrison portraying Boba Fett the show might have been a total failure, saying that “Morrison’s plain-speaking, humane antihero keeps you endeared to Boba’s story”. Boba Fett is a character who has been around for a long time and remains popular to this day. He is known for his skills as a bounty hunter and his loyalty to those he works for. What will the future hold for Boba Fett? Only time will tell. In the meantime, we can enjoy all of his past exploits. Watch out for the first five episodes of the series to get on track with the show. You will have a great time watching the show.