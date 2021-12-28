West Side Story is a musical that was written in 1957 by Arthur Laurents, Stephen Sondheim, and Leonard Bernstein. It is based on Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet. The story of West Side Story takes place in New York City during the 1950s where two gangs are fighting for control over their territory: the American Jets and Puerto Rican Sharks. The Jets are led by Tony, who falls for Maria from the Sharks side of town. When Tony tries to escape his gang life with Maria though, he ends up being killed by her brother Riff along with all of his friends at a dance-off between the two gangs. This tragic love story has been told many times through different media since its debut more than 60 years ago, but the latest production by J.P. Jones Theatre Company is like nothing you’ve seen before: a musical! The show will be performed at Main Street Theater on Friday and Saturday, November 16th to 18th with shows starting at eight each night.

What is the story based on?

A musical, “West Side Story” is a story based on Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare. The play tells the tragic love story between two teens from rival gangs in 1950s New York City. Stars of this movie include Natalie Wood as Maria, Richard Beymer as Tony, and music by Leonard Bernstein.

What awards did the movie win?

This movie is an iconic piece of American culture that has won multiple awards, including the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1961. “West Side Story” was created under a tight budget with filming taking place between September 27th and December 22nd of 1960. The characters are motivated by love but face obstacles due to the characters from the rival gangs.

What role did each character play?

The characters include Tony, a member of the Jets Maria, a young woman who lives with her older sister and works as a teacher at a local catholic school. The movie is a great display of the power and tragedy of teenage love, as well as the tension between different cultures in New York City.

⭐️ Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory is one of the most nominated movies of the year! ⭐️ See the film critics and audiences around the world can’t stop talking about now playing only in theaters! Get Tickets: https://t.co/AN7uRkUKNw pic.twitter.com/gMnLc75J3s — West Side Story (@WestSideMovie) December 26, 2021

Whom does the story revolve around?

The film is set in the Upper West Side of Manhattan and revolves around two teenage gangs. This movie has been remade multiple times since its release in 1961 including 2001 musicals by Disney. The Jets, who are white and working-class, and the Sharks, who are Puerto Rican immigrants. Tony falls for Maria, who is a member of the Sharks. The film culminates with a rumble between the Jets and Sharks, which results in the death of Tony.

What does this movie display?

The movie is a great display of the power and tragedy of teenage love, as well as the tension between different cultures in New York City.

What is your favorite scene from the movie?

My favorite scene is when Tony and Maria sing “I Feel Pretty” together. This scene is so iconic, and it really shows how love can bring people together no matter what differences are present. Plus, the music in that scene is amazing!

What do you think is the most important message of the movie?

I think the most important message of the movie is that love can conquer all. No matter how different two people maybe, if they are in love then they can overcome any obstacle. This is a powerful message that is still relevant today.

Do you think the movie is still relevant today?

Absolutely! The themes of love, racism, and prejudice are still very relevant today. ‘West Side Story is a timeless story that will continue to inspire people for years to come.