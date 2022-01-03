The first season of Lost in Space is available now on Netflix. The show is based on the original sci-fi series that was released back in 1965. Not only does it have a cult following, but this new adaptation has just as many fans waiting with bated breath for every episode to come out! The family consists of John Robinson (played by Toby Stephens), his wife Maureen (Molly Parker), their three kids Will (Maxwell Jenkins), Judy (Taylor Russell), and Penny (Mina Sundwall), as well as pilot Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) and doctor Smith (Parker Posey).

What is the tv series all about?

The show follows the Robinson family as they try to find their way back home, all while battling the elements and an unknown alien force that is hot on their heels. The first season concludes with a bit of a cliffhanger, so fans are eagerly waiting for news about a potential second season. The show is set thirty years in the future and takes place in a time when the earth has been left uninhabitable. A family of space colonists is forced to evacuate their planet after it’s invaded by an alien force. They end up stranded on a spacecraft called ‘The Resolute’ which is headed towards an unknown destination.

What role did each character portray?

The father, John Robinson, is the head of the family and a former NASA pilot. His wife, Maureen, is a botanist. Their three children are Will (a teenager), Judy (a pre-teen), and Penny (a young child). The other two main characters are Don West, who is a rough around the edges but good-hearted mechanic, and Dr. Zachary Smith, a scientist who is accidentally left behind on the ship and ends up causing most of the family’s problems.

More #LostinSpace is coming. The third and final season arrives in 2021 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tZw1r5ZOCR — Lost In Space on Netflix (@lostinspacetv) March 9, 2020

How many episodes are in season 1?

There are episodes in season one.

Episode one: Impact -The Robinson family is in the middle of a space mission when their spacecraft, the Jupiter II, is sabotaged by Dr. Smith and sent hurtling off into space. They must use all of their skills to survive onboard the ship and find their way back home.

Episode two: The Reluctant Stowaway-Dr. Smith sneaks on board the Jupiter II, but his presence only causes trouble for the Robinson family.

Episode three: The Derelict -The Robinsons find a derelict spacecraft adrift in space and decide to take it apart for parts.

What message does this series give?

The Robinson family in Lost in Space provides a great example of how to overcome challenges. No matter what obstacle is thrown their way, they work together as a team to find a solution. This series also teaches the importance of communication and cooperation. viewers can learn from the Robinsons that it’s always best to face obstacles head-on and to never give up

Where can you watch Lost in space?

Lost in Space is available to watch on Netflix. Episodes are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime.

What rating did the series get?

Lost in Space has a rating of 11/12 on IMDb and an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.92%, positive reviews from critics and audiences. Lost in Space is one of the most successful series on Netflix.

“A thrilling, modern take on a family stranded in space.” – Rotten Tomatoes

Is the series worth watching?

Yes, Lost in Space is worth watching for its thrilling action scenes and engaging plot. The series also has a great cast that helps bring the characters to life. Lost in Space is one of the most popular series on Netflix and it’s easy to see why. If you’re looking for an exciting sci-fi show, then Lost in Space is definitely worth watching.