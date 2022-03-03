The Craft is a horror film that tells the story of four teenage girls who have witch-like powers. The girls use their new powers to their personal gains, but they soon discover that the dark side of magic can be dangerous. The Craft is a well-made film with great performances from the cast. If you’re looking for a good horror movie to watch, The Craft is definitely worth checking out!

The ’90s were a very fascinating time for horror. Besides classics like Candyman and Scream, the genre was substantially dominated by teen slashers that tried to mimic the latter’s success. Still, one of the post Scream period horror movies that broke out of that genre mold was 1996’s The Craft directed by Andrew Fleming.

The Craft coming to 4K Blu-ray

On May 17, 2022, you can rediscover your passion for witchcraft as The Craft is released to 4K Blu-ray by Shout Factory on the film’s 25th anniversary.

What is The Craft movie about?

The film followed the story of Sarah, played by Robin Tunney. She is a newcomer at her high school, and she becomes friends with a group of outcasts. With time, they discover that they have acquired Witch-like powers with their combined efforts. What begins as innocent fun getting what they desire and controlling boys according to their whim quickly turns into unstoppable darkness.

This horror thriller begins as a high school coming of age story, which is typical for the 90s, but its morbid atmosphere, very dark undertones, quirky energy, and enthusiastic cast made it a cult classic.

Why you should watch The Craft?

The film follows Sarah (Robin Tunney), a new student at a high school, who befriends the popular girls in her class: Nancy (Fairuza Balk), Bonnie (Neve Campbell), and Rochelle (Rachel True). The girls take Sarah under their wing and invite her to join their coven. The coven is made up of four teenage witches, each with its own special power. The girls use their powers for good at first but soon become corrupted by the power they wield. Their innocent fun getting what they desire and controlling boys according to their whim quickly turns into unstoppable darkness.

The Craft is an excellent example of how not to use your powers. Be careful what you wish for; it may come true in ways you never intended. The film is also a great example of how teenage girls can be both good and evil. The Craft is a must-see for all horror fans.

Who is in the cast?

Robin Tunney as Sarah Bailey

Fairuza Balk as Nancy Downs

Neve Campbell as Bonnie Harper

Rachel True as Rochelle Zimmerman

Skeet Ulrich as Chris Hooker

Cliff DeYoung as Mr Bailey

Christine Taylor as Laura Lizzie

Breckin Meyer as Mitt

Nathaniel Marston as Trey

Helen Shaver as Grace Downs

Assumpta Serna as Lirio

What’s special about The Craft horror film?

The Craft is a great film for anyone who loves horror movies. It has everything you could want in a good horror movie: suspense, scares, and even some laughs.

The Craft was a box office success, grossing $55 million against its $15 million budget, and was followed by a sequel, The Craft: Legacy, in 2020. The Craft has been praised by critics for its feminist themes, acting, direction, and soundtrack. The film was nominated for several awards, including the Saturn Award for Best Horror Film.

What makes The Craft so great?

The answer is simple: it’s a well-crafted (pun intended) film with great scares, great acting, and a great message. The Craft is a must-see for all horror fans.

The Craft is a great horror film for many reasons. The acting is top-notch, the direction is spot-on, and the feminist themes are incredibly relevant. The film also has a great soundtrack that enhances the scares. If you’re a fan of horror films, then The Craft is a must-see. You won’t be disappointed. Trust me.​”