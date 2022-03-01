Netflix’s The Crown is a series that tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s rise to power and her reign over the United Kingdom. The first season covers the years from 1947 to 1955, and it has been praised for its accurate portrayal of historical events and characters. The cast is excellent, with Claire Foy, in particular, delivering an outstanding performance as Queen Elizabeth II. If you’re a fan of historical dramas, The Crown is definitely worth watching!

Antique props were stolen from The Crown set

It was reported last week that a robbery occurred involving antique props used for the filming of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown. However, police and a representative for the streaming service said that the theft won’t affect filming.

A British newspaper reported that the stolen items were worth approximately $200,550 (£150,000), and included jewellery, candelabras, silverware, and a replica of a rare Fabergé egg obtained by Queen Elizabeth’s grandfather, King George V, in 1933. The robbery occurred in the English town of Doncaster.

Netflix spokesperson announcement

“We have confirmed that the antiques have been stolen and we hope they are found and returned safely,” a Netflix spokesperson told in a statement. “We will source replacements, so production will not be delayed.”

According to South Yorkshire Police, they were called to a location near Doncaster on Feb. 16 after three vehicles containing “props used in film and television were broken into and a number of items stolen.”

What was The Crown about?

The Crown is a Netflix original drama series about the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The show follows her reign from her wedding in 1947 to the present day. The first season covers the early years of her marriage to Prince Philip and their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. The second season focuses on the Suez Crisis, the Profumo affair, and the retirement of Prime Minister Anthony Eden. The third season will cover the years between 1964 and 1977, including Princess Margaret’s divorce from Antony Armstrong-Jones, and will introduce Camilla Parker Bowles.

The series has been praised for its writing, acting, and production values. It has received numerous awards, including two Golden Globes for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for Claire Foy, as well as eight Primetime Emmy Awards. The Crown has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix, with over 73 million subscribers worldwide.

The series has been praised for its accurate portrayal of historical events and its insights into the British royal family. It has also been criticized for its depiction of Princess Margaret, who is shown to be a selfish and spoiled woman.

Never underestimate the outsider. The Crown Season Four. Now Streaming. pic.twitter.com/WI5zzG1J3h — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why you should watch The Crown?

The Crown is a beautifully produced show with excellent acting and fascinating insights into the British royal family. The first two seasons are available on Netflix, so there’s no excuse not to check it out! The series was filmed in London with high production values.

Critic reviews The Crown

The series has been very well received by critics. The first season has a rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the second season has a rating of 93%. The Crown is a must-watch for anyone interested in British history or the royal family. It’s one of the best shows on Netflix, and you won’t be disappointed! The series has been praised for its accurate portrayal of historical events and its high-quality acting. The Crown has been praised as a drama, being described by The Telegraph as” Television’s best soap opera” and given an a5/5 ranking, although some critics, such as in The Times, raised concerns that some of the events are grounded on false ground.

Have you watched The Crown? What did you think? Let us know in the comments!