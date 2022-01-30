Are you looking for a new Korean drama to watch? ‘The Cursed’ is a spellbinding new show that is sure to keep you entertained. This drama is full of suspense and mystery and will keep you guessing until the very end. If you are looking for a new addiction, be sure to check out ‘The Cursed’!

What is the movie about?

As Wikipedia describes the movie follows “In the late nineteenth century, brutal land baron Seamus Laurent slaughters a Roma clan, unleashing a curse on his family and village. In the days that follow, the townspeople are plagued by nightmares, Seamus’s son Edward goes missing, and a boy is found murdered. The locals suspect a wild animal, but visiting pathologist John McBride warns of a more sinister presence lurking in the woods.”

The Cursed premiered at Sundance Film Festival last year under the name Eight For Silver. Since then, Ellis has renovated the film to bring it up to a whole new level of horror.

What is the director saying?

Sean Ellis, the director of ‘The Cursed’ shared this about the changes made to the film since its initial showing.

“We took the opportunity to invigorate the film with an updated score by Lorne Balfe; we changed much of the CGI and decided to put back much of the original in-camera effects. We also elevated elements of the story that pay tribute to the incredible multitude of layers that live within the horror genre.”

Who are in the drama?

Boyd Holbrook as John McBride

Kelly Reilly as Isabelle Laurent

Alistair Petrie as Seamus Laurent

Roxane Duran as Anais

Áine Rose Daly as Anne-Marie

What is the cast saying about ‘The Cursed’?

Boyd Holbrook said, ‘The Cursed’ is an intense and emotional film that I am proud to be a part of. It was great working with such a talented cast and crew, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it. Kelly Reilly said, “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘The Cursed’ – the suspense and fear in this film are palpable. Working alongside such an amazing cast and crew has been a truly unique experience. Alistair Petrie said, “This is a hugely atmospheric, dark tale with terrifically visceral thrills. The cast is excellent, the direction spot-on; Robin Foste music is first-rate – altogether it makes for an edge-of-the-seat ride. Roxane Duran as Anais said, “I’m really excited to be a part of ‘The Cursed.’ It is such a chilling and suspenseful film – I can’t wait for audiences to see it!

‘The Cursed’ trailer has been released

The trailer of ‘The Cursed’ is spine chilling with monsters and demonic scarecrows. The trailer opens with a person saying ” We’ve all dreamt of silver that has cursed this land.” The voice further says, “Judas asked, what are you willing to give me if I deliver him over to you?” We then see a boy saying, “We will pay for the sins made by our elders. The trailer has done an incredible job of making the viewers desperate for the movie and even making cold chills ran down the spine. The trailer is proof enough that the movie will be a massive hit.

Why you should watch ‘The Cursed’?

The movie is a horror mystery with an interesting storyline. The Cursed has all the perfect ingredients for a blockbuster hit and it is definitely not one to be missed!

The movie tells the story of a land that has been cursed by a dark force and the people who are determined to break the curse. We see in the trailer how one person asks, “Why does this land have cursed this land.”

When is the movie coming on screens?

The Cursed hits the theatres on February 18. Till then watch out for the trailer below. With its chilling tale of terror, ‘The Cursed’ is sure to send chills down viewers’ spines when it hits theatres on February 18th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the spine-tingling trailer below!