Relied on for just about any goods produced today, trucks are on the road in large numbers. Each day, they drive many miles to reach their destination. Since they drive such long distances, they can easily end up tired while driving. If they don’t or can’t take a break, it can lead to devastating accidents. As a pedestrian, it’s important to understand how this happens, what to do to prevent it, and what to do if an accident occurs.

What Causes Fatigue for Truck Drivers?

So, what causes fatigued truck drivers? The biggest cause is simply driving too far in one day without stopping to sleep. This can happen if a driver is on a tight schedule, if they’re tired from lack of sleep but cannot stop to rest, or if they’re forced to drive extra hours for the company. Today, there are laws in place limiting how far truck drivers can go without a break but, unfortunately, not everyone follows the laws. When the laws aren’t followed, it leads to an increased risk of fatigue.

How This Impacts Pedestrians

Drivers who are fatigued are slower to react to what’s happening in front of them. Each year, there are thousands of truck accidents due to drivers being too tired to drive. Pedestrians can be injured or killed as a result, as they’re often walking close to the road. Most truck accidents happen on major roads, with interstates and freeways coming in second. Minor roads only account for a small percent of all deaths due to large truck crashes, but they can still happen. Pedestrians should not be walking alongside interstates or freeways, but are often walking along major roads, so are at risk of being in an accident.

How Can Pedestrians Avoid Accidents?

Pedestrians must pay attention to the road around them whenever they’re walking. It is always a good idea to walk while facing traffic. This gives pedestrians the ability to keep a closer eye on vehicles coming towards them so they can move out of the way if a truck seems to be swerving or moving off the road. It is never a good idea to walk alongside freeways or interstates. Always cross at a crosswalk if possible. When it’s not possible, wait for traffic to clear before crossing the road and always look both ways. Pedestrians cannot eliminate the potential for being in an accident, but knowing what to do can help reduce the risk.

What to Do If There’s an Accident

If there is an accident, pedestrians will need to know what to do. If they are able, the pedestrian should call for emergency services to get medical attention right away. Since trucks are larger and heavier than other vehicles, there is an increased potential for severe injuries or death. After receiving medical care, the pedestrian will want to contact the insurance company for the truck driver to file a claim for compensation. This is not always easy to do, but it can provide the pedestrian with the funds needed to cover medical costs.

If you frequently walk to places, make sure you’re aware of the potential for accidents. Truck drivers can easily end up fatigued, meaning it’s possible they’ll drive off the road and cause an accident. By being cautious, you can reduce the risk of an accident and keep yourself safer everywhere you go.