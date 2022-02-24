When it comes to the best Batman storylines, The Dark Knight Returns always comes up near the top of the list. The comic book mini-series was written by Frank Miller and published in 1986. It tells the story of an older, retired Bruce Wayne who is forced to come out of retirement to save Gotham City from a new threat. The Dark Knight Returns is often praised for its dark and gritty tone, as well as its complex characterization of Batman and his enemies.

We all know that Robert Pattinson is not just any actor. He’s the perfect fit to take on this role in DC Comics’ newest superhero movie, “The Batman.” And fans cannot wait to see Batman on big screens. Recently, Robert Pattinson revealed his worst day on the sets of Batman in one of the events.

Robert Pattinson talked about his worst day on the set

Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson discussed how difficult it was to act beneath the Batman’s cowl in a recent interview of Screenrant, in a Q&A event. It was reported that Reeves would ask for more takes from Pattinson, not realizing the actor was actually frustrated and tired.

Reeves recalls, “One of the things I love to do when I am working with actors says, ‘Well, come take a look’. And [Rob would] be like, ‘How can this not be enough? I’m overacting. It’s ridiculous.’ And I’d say, ‘Come take a look, Rob.’ He’d go, ‘Oh, you can’t see my eyes.’”

Adding to this Pattinson said, “That was maybe the worst day of the whole shoot, because I actually, genuinely thought it was you that is wrong. And then I was like, ‘How can we be doing 40 takes?’ And then you’re like, ‘Just come and look at it.’ And I was looking at it and I go, ‘Wow, I just look like — there’s nothing.’”

The cast of The Batman

Apart from Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, we have Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin.

What is the cast saying?

Robert Pattinson said, “It’s sort of the ultimate Batman story in a way. It’s not really a sequel to any of the other movies, it’s its own thing.”

Zoë Kravitz said about her character Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, “She is such an interesting woman and there are so many different layers to her. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

“The Batman is very much its own standalone movie,” according to Paul Dano who will play Edward Nashton / Riddler. “There are aspects of it that connect with certain films in the past but at its heart, it is a completely new story.”

Jeffrey Wright who will play James Gordon said, “What’s most exciting about this is that it’s a completely new story. The last time I worked on something with Chris was The Hunger Games so this feels like a reunion in some ways, but also a brand-new adventure. The world of Gotham and the Batman universe is so rich and vast. I really can’t wait for people to see what we’ve done.”

It’s no secret that the latest Batman movie, “The Batman”, has been highly anticipated by fans all over the world. And now, after months of anticipation and teasers, the first full-length trailer has finally been released!

From what we can tell from the trailer, it looks like “The Batman” is going to be even better than the previous movies. The Dark Knight is back, and he’s ready to take down Gotham City’s criminals once and for all!

Vengeance will descend on Gotham. #TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. pic.twitter.com/ZDVw8bm9xi — The Batman (@TheBatman) January 26, 2022

Why Batman is much liked?

There are many reasons why Batman is much liked. The first and most obvious reason is his superpowers – he’s strong, fast, agile, and has a high IQ. He also doesn’t have any “real” superpowers which make him more relatable to people. Additionally, Batman represents justice and fighting for the underdog, which makes people admire him and want to be like him. Lastly, Bruce Wayne’s backstory is tragic and inspiring, making audiences feel sympathetic towards him.

What can we learn from Batman?

Batman is a great role model for people because he represents justice, fearlessness, and self-control. He is able to overcome his fears and use them to his advantage, which can be inspiring for people who feel scared or overwhelmed in their lives. Additionally, Batman is never aggressive or vengeful unless it’s absolutely necessary – he always tries to find peaceful resolutions to conflicts. This teaches people the importance of restraint and discipline. Lastly, Batman is a great symbol of hope – no matter how dark the world may seem, he always manages to find a way to triumph over evil. This teaches people that there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s important to never give up hope.

When is Batman releasing?

The movie is set to be theatrically released on 4 March 2022.