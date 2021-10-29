The release date for A Discovery of Witches Season 3 was announced at the beginning of August. Fans have been waiting in anticipation since then. This is the latest season. There are 10 episodes. Each episode is 60 minutes long.

What is the release date of A Discovery of Witches Season 3?

Season 3 of “A Discovery Of Witches” started filming in Wales in late 2020. It will be under COVID-19 restrictions and has now wrapped.

We expect it to arrive at the end of 2021 or early in 2022.

What is the plot of A Discovery of Witches Season 3?

The cliffhanger of season two left lots of questions unanswered. But they will all be resolved in the third season because it is based on the final book in the trilogy written by Deborah Harkness.

“As far as the trilogy is concerned, the next [third] season is the last,” star Matthew Goode confirmed to Digital Spy when he spoke to us during a break in filming season three at the end of 2020.

Teresa Palmer said that there is a fourth book which is Marcus’s book, but we don’t know if it will be developed into another season. Right now this is the end of the road.

So the story of Diana and Matthew will be wrapped up in season three. They are going to have a new baby.

Before they can live in marital bliss with baby stuff, they have to fight. They have been in 16th century Europe.

Peter Knox attacked Sept-Tours at the end of season two. This attack caused much emotional damage to the witches, daemons, and vampires. There is also danger because both Peter Knox and Gerbert are searching for pages of the Book Of Life that they believe might be hidden in Sept-Tours.

What can we expect?

Diana and Matthew are not safe from other vampires, witches, and daemons. They say that people from different species should not date. This may be Marcus’s job. He is the head of a group of people who think that the Congregation’s ideas are old-fashioned.

There may be new enemies in the book, too. There might be a vampire called Benjamin who Diana met in the 16th-century Bohemian court. He was also Andrew’s sire. That means that he is also Elizabethan London’s controller and the one who made the vampires there. Diana gave him some of her blood in exchange for him promising to protect Jack. When he tasted the blood, he saw visions of Diana’s life. He saw things like what happened to Diana and Matthew before they adopted Jack.

If that was not enough, there is a question about something else. Matthew has it and he finds it hard to control. There is also a vampire who kills people in England and he has the sickness. And while Domenico wasn’t hurt in the attack by a vampire, there was someone else watching him.

Who will be starring in A Discovery of Witches Season 3?

The third season of A Discovery Of Witches was confirmed at the same time as season two. Many of the cast will return, including the main characters Matthew and Diana.

And it is also the last time the show will be on.

“The end of an era,” said Palmer on Instagram. “Since 2017 I have had the great privilege and pleasure of embodying Diana Bishop. Today I said goodbye to this powerhouse of a character as we rolled on our last shot of the last season of this trilogy.”

Some people like Deborah Harkness’ books. They know that the final book is the basis for season 3 and they will meet some new friends there too.

Even though he was hurt and unconscious in the woods, Ed Bluemel will come back with Adelle Leonce as his girlfriend.

They will be joined by some other people. You might know them, like Ysabeau or Sarah. And there are also some other people who you don’t know, but they are all friends with each other.

And although we only saw Matthew’s nephew Gallowglass in Elizabethan times in season two, he reappears in present-day France in the third book, so expect him to come back for season three.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor Olivier Huband is playing Fernando Gonçalves in The Book of Life. He is friends with Diana’s aunt Sarah and Matthew’s brother-in-law. He is also a bit like a father to Gallowglass.