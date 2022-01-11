What is the film about ?

The Hunger Games film series is based on the novel trilogy of the same name written by Suzanne Collins. The story takes place in a future, dystopian society where a totalitarian government rules over twelve districts. In order to keep the population under control. The government holds an annual event called The Hunger Games. In which two children from each district are randomly chosen to compete in a televised battle until only one is left alive. This novel is translated into languages around the world and is now considered to be part of young adult fiction.

Who’s story does the book tells about ?

The first book tells the story of Katniss Everdeen. She lives with her mother and younger sister Primrose – also known as The Seam. Each year, The Seam contributes to the two children who are chosen to compete in The Hunger Games. Katniss is horrified when Primrose is chosen and volunteers to take her place in order to protect her. The novel follows Katniss as she competes in the games, trying to stay alive while also plotting against the government. She befriends a number of other tributes, including the handsome and charming Peeta Mellark.

What records did the film made ?

The Hunger Games is the first movie in history to earn over $US100 million in its opening weekend. It is also the fastest movie ever to reach the $US500 million mark at the global box office. And it’s now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide.

What do the success of the books and movies say about society today?

The Hunger Games is praised for its commentary on social issues. Including class warfare, government control, and media manipulation. Some people even argue that the series offers a warning about where our society may be heading.

When it comes to fiction, The Hunger Games is one of the most successful young adult series on shelves today. The book is translated into more than 50 languages. The movie adaptations have grossed over $US700 million at the box office

What ratings did the film get ?

The Hunger Games film adaptation received largely positive reviews from critics. The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a score of 84%, based on 275 reviews, with an average rating of seven out of ten.

Who is in the cast ?

The books and movies follow Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark, Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne, Woody Harrelson as Haymitch Abernathy. Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket, Stanley Tucci was cast in the role of Caesar Flickerman.

What problems do they tackle ?

Some of the problems that The Hunger Games tackles are government control, media manipulation, and social class warfare. These are all very prevalent topics in our society today. The movies do a great job of bringing attention to them. The cast is excellent and really brings these characters to life on the big screen. I think that The Hunger Games is a very well done movie. It has the potential to be one of those classic movies that people will be watching again and again for years to come.

Who is the antagonist ?

The antagonist of The Hunger Games is the Capitol. Which is the government that rules over the districts. They are responsible for all of the pain and suffering that the citizens of Panem experience and they are definitely not a force to be reckoned with.

Who is the protagonist ?

In The Hunger Games movie, Katniss Everdeen represents a lot for young people today and girls in particular. She’s strong-willed and knows what she wants out of life which makes her a great model to have on film. Jennifer Lawrence does an excellent job bringing this character to life. And making her someone that people can root for.