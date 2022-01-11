Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is a season of the popular TV show Grey’s Anatomy. The show follows a group of doctors who work in an American hospital, and this season continues that storyline. In this blog post, we will take a look at some highlights from the new season to see what it has to offer!

What is new in this season ?

One of the biggest changes in this season is that Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) is no longer the show’s main character. She has been replaced as the lead role by Jackson Avery (portrayed by Jesse Williams). This change was made to keep the show fresh and interesting, and it is sure to bring new dynamics to the show. Another change in this season is that there are now four surgeons who work at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, instead of the usual five doctors. This means fans will get to see more different perspectives and opinions on what happens throughout the episodes!

What role did each character portray ?

Meredith Grey: Meredith is a general surgeon who has been working at the hospital for many years. She is the mother of three children and is currently married to Derek Shepherd. Jackson Avery: Jackson is a plastic surgeon who first started working at the hospital as an intern. He is now a resident doctor and has been with the hospital for a number of years. Jo Wilson: Jo is an orthopaedic surgeon who has been working at the hospital since she was in her second year as a doctor. She loves being able to solve medical mysteries and helping patients get back on their feet again. April Kepner: April works alongside Jackson and is a second-year resident doctor. She is a passionate person who always puts her patients first. Ben Warren: Ben is a firefighter and also an anesthesiologist. He works at the hospital part-time and has been married to Miranda Bailey since Season 12.

What difficult situation do they face in this season ?

One of the difficult situations that the doctors face this season is when a patient who is in a coma starts to wake up. They have to figure out how to best communicate with her and help her adjust to the new reality she is now living in. Additionally, they must deal with the fact that she may not remember anything from her past. This is a very difficult situation because they have to ensure that she does not get overwhelmed by everything going on around her.

What are some of the new characters ?

There are several new characters introduced in Season 18 including Andrew Deluca, who joins Jo’s former fiance’s surgical team; Betty Nelson, an attending surgeon with whom Catherine Avery clashes; and Ryan Spalding, a surgical resident. There are also several new interns, including Levi Schmitt (played by Jake Borelli), who is gay and has to deal with the conservative views of some of his fellow interns. Another intern, Nico Kim (Alex Blue Davis), is an openly transgender man.

What are some of the new storylines ?

Some of the new storylines this season include Bailey and Ben’s struggle to conceive a child, Owen and Amelia’s relationship troubles, and Alex’s battle with cancer.

What do critics have to say ?

Critics have generally given the new season good reviews. Some have praised the show for its willingness to address controversial topics, such as transgender issues and sexual orientation.

What happens in the ending ?

In the season finale, a helicopter crash results in multiple fatalities and injuries. Alex is one of the injured and is rushed into surgery. While in surgery, he has a near-death experience and sees his deceased father. He then decides to undergo treatment for his cancer.