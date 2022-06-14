Welcome to the 15th episode of my podcast, this one is all about the 4th episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale” season 5. We’re going to dig deep into what I’ve always found to be one of the most interesting episodes in the series so far. It’s the episode I’ve always found to be most on the nose about Gilead, though, which is why for the first time I’m going to be spending quite a bit of time talking about what it means in terms of our current political climate. So if you don’t want to hear any of that, I do have an outro at the end of this episode that takes about 10 minutes and is separate from any news events.

Introduction to The Handmaid’s Tale

In the dystopian ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, Margaret Atwood writes about a world where women and girls have lost their rights. The story is set in the Republic of Gilead, and follows a woman, Offred, as she narrates her experiences through a personal account of her life before Gilead.

Offred is one of what are called “handmaids,” women who are assigned to be impregnated by high-ranking men to bear children for them to restore the nation’s dying population. The novel was published in 1985 and was later made into a series in 2017. The book has received many positive reactions, including being listed as one of the best books of the 20th century by TIME magazine and winning the first Arthur C. Clarke Award. It has been assigned reading in many high school curricula since its publication, but the book’s discussion of female oppression and sexual violence has also caused controversy in schools and book clubs.

Names of the characters in The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel as Ofglen

Max Minghella as Nick Blaine

Sydney Sweeney as Eden Blaine

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy

Madeline Brewer as Ofwarren

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

Samira Wiley as Moira

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford

Zawe Ashton as Oona

Mckenna Grace as Esther Keyes

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

The storyline of The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale offers an important criticism of American society and humanity’s use of religion as a means to control others. Specifically, Atwood points out how society passes these rules through religion when in actuality the control is rooted in politics, economics, and individualism. Human nature allows for this type of violence and oppression to exist because humans are naturally aggressive creatures, both against one another and their environment.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premieres on Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning drama series, is returning for its fifth. The first look of the season was just released! Fans of the series (and bestselling novel) will be thrilled to see that Offred/June (Elisabeth Moss) is back in her red uniform and bonnet. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the final episodes of the series. The Water fords will continue to be the main focus, as did in previous seasons.

We still don’t know where we are heading, but it is best to wait until we get there (apart from spoilers). The Handmaid’s Tale has just completed its fourth season on Hulu.

