The full moon in November 2023 will occur on Tuesday, November 28th. This full moon is commonly known as the Beaver Moon or Frost Moon.

Names of the November Full Moon

Indigenous tribes of what is now the northeastern United States named this full moon after beavers, whose busy preparations for winter helped them through the long months ahead. Beavers are one of the few animals whose activities increase as temperatures decrease. As beavers worked diligently to complete their winter preparations, the tribes honored them with the name Beaver Moon. [Source: The Old Farmer’s Almanac – Weather, Gardening, Full Moon, Best Days, Astronomy, News]

This moon was also called the Frost Moon by some native tribes, as November nights typically saw the first frosts of the season. The ground and trees would often be covered in frost in the mornings during this time.

Moonrise and Moonset Times

The exact timing of the full moon will be at 4:02 AM EST on November 28th, 2023. However, the full moon will appear fully illuminated for about three days centered around this time, from the evening of November 27th through the morning of November 30th.

To see the moonrise and moonset times for your specific location in November 2023, you can check the Old Farmer’s Almanac which provides moonrise/moonset data for over 35,000 locations worldwide. [Source: The Old Farmer’s Almanac – Weather, Gardening, Full Moon, Best Days, Astronomy, News]

Lunar Eclipse Not Occurring

Unlike some full moons that coincide with lunar eclipses, the November 2023 full moon will not be eclipsed. Pictures of the Moon’s phases often show a lunar eclipse occurring during every full Moon, but this is not accurate. Lunar eclipses can only occur when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are aligned exactly, or very close to exactly, with the Earth in the middle. This geometry will not take place during the full Moon of November. [Source: Sky Tellers – Moon Phases – Lunar and Planetary Institute]

Viewing Tips

To enjoy the best view of the full Beaver Moon, find an open area with a clear view of the eastern horizon in the evening of November 27th and the western horizon in the morning of November 30th. Bring a pair of binoculars or a small telescope to observe the moon’s features in closer detail. Wishing upon the Beaver Moon is a tradition for some, as this bright, illuminated moon rises just as evening activities are winding down and night falls.

ADVERTISEMENT