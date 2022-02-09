If you’re a fan of period dramas, The Gilded Age HBO series is one not to miss. The show takes place in the late 1800s, during America’s “Gilded Age” – a time of great wealth and opulence. The characters are brilliantly portrayed and the costumes are stunning. If you’re looking for a good old-fashioned Victorian Masterpiece, look no further than The Gilded Age! This popular series has been created and written by Julian Fellowes. It is directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson.

What Black character is depicted in the series

“The Gilded Age,” follows the Scotts—a prominent African American family from Brooklyn that includes Peggy. An aspiring writer and secretary to Agnes van Rhijn.She dreams of becoming successful like her employer despite all odds against them.

Fellowes talks about the Blacks in his The Gilded Age series

When creating “The Gilded Age,” director Julian Fellowes wanted to make it distinctly American. He didn’t believe he could do this without including a Black narrative and family alongside the others. Fellowes said he had never known there was a prosperous, upper-middle-class Black community in New York City toward the end of the 19th century. When Fellowes read “Black Gotham,” an article written by Carla Peterson which traces her family history to the Black elite of 19th century New York, he was unfamiliar with this prosperous community. These were wealthy people who had status and businesses among other things in their lives!

Warfield did not want to portray Blacks in misery but their property as well

The portrayal of Black people in television and film, especially during the period when they were slaves has been largely portrayed as being only about “slavery stories.” But Warfield says there are also her family’s accounts from great-grandparents who had some money or started schools – which gives an overlooked aspect to their story that needs to be told!

Fellowes hired a professional to check the authenticity of the Black’s condition in the series

As a historical consultant and co-executive producer, Erika Armstrong Dunbar from Rutgers University was tapped to ensure authenticity and provide a sensitive reading for the project. Professor Dunbar specializes in the lives of Black women in the 18th and 19th centuries.

#TheGildedAge premieres on HBO Max on January 24. pic.twitter.com/KYQ0U077B0 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 10, 2022

Peggy was inspired by several Black women

It was intended to show a Black woman who had been educated after the Civil War and reaching out to better herself. We learn that Peggy attended the Institute for Colored Youth in Philadelphia, which later became Cheyney University, one of the country’s first HBCUs. The character of Peggy is not based on a single historical figure but rather inspired by many real black female trailblazers from the era. These include the renowned author and activist Ida B. Wells, who documented lynchings across America becoming one founder to create NAACP; additionally, there are other famous figures such as Julia C. Collins, a Black teacher, and writer from Pennsylvania. She wrote an incomplete book “The Curse of Caste” and “the Slave Bride,” which is often considered as the first novel by a Black American woman.

Why you should watch The Gilded Age series?

The Gilded Age series on HBO is a masterpiece! The production value is top-notch and the acting is superb. But what makes this show so special is the attention to detail in recreating the Victorian era. From the costumes to the set design, The Gilded Age transports you back in time. If you’re interested in history or just want to watch a great TV show, then be sure to check out The Gilded Age on HBO.

Critic reviews The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age The series has received praise from critics, who called it a “masterpiece”. The Washington Post critic Ann Hornaday wrote: The Gilded Age is an extraordinary drama that feels more like a novel than a television show. It will have you hooked from beginning to end… ” She goes on to say: “The characters themselves feel timeless.” New York Times reviewer Mike Hale said about The Gilded Age HBO series: “You can’t help but be swept away by The Gilded Age, a new HBO TV series. The Guardian critic Rebecca Nicholson called The Gilded Age: “A thrilling historical drama”. The series has a score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes and an average rating of 7/10. So, if you have not watched the series check it out now.