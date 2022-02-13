Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on television right now. The show, which is based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, has captured the attention of millions of viewers all over the world. If you’re one of those people who has been watching and wondering what all the fuss is about, or if you’re a fan who wants to know more about the show, then this blog post is for you!

Northern Ireland is set for GOT touring

A lot of time has passed since GOT was last aired but the buzz and excitement for the series are still fresh. And to keep this excitement alive among its fans the original filming location of GOT, Linen Mill Studios has been all set to host the tour. Yes. you read it absolutely right. In Northern Ireland, fans can now experience the setting of the seven kingdoms from Game of Thrones.

When will it be opened?

The trip to see the beautiful set of Linen Mills Studios in Bainbridge will be an experience you won’t want to miss. The tour begins on 4 February, so mark your calendars. The aim of this tour will be to make all GOT fans familiar with the world of Game of Thrones.

What will this tour offer?

This is not just a tour, but an experience. People in this program will have the chance to get behind-the-scenes looks including original props from each episode as well some costumes, unique weapons, or armour from the series set. You can see these for real in Linen Mills Studio, a popular filming location in Northern Ireland. Important places like Braavos, Dorne, King’s Landing, and Dragon fell is also listed in touring locations.

Why Game of Thrones is so popular?

Game of Thrones is one of those rare shows that have something for everyone – violence, intrigue, fantasy, and drama are all mixed together to create an addictive cocktail that has fans coming back for more season after season (or book after book). The show is based on George R.R Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novel series which started being published in 1996.

Win or die #ForTheThrone.

Retweet this Tweet to see who remains in the realm. pic.twitter.com/6b5GYM5GWQ — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 28, 2019

Why you should watch Game of Thrones?

The production values on Game of Thrones are top-notch. The show is filmed in some of the most picturesque locations in the world, and it really brings Westeros to life. The acting is also stellar, with many award-winning actors appearing in the show. The storylines are always full of surprises, and you never know who is going to die next. If you’re looking for a well-done TV series that will keep you entertained from beginning to end, then Game of Thrones is definitely worth checking out.

Things to learn from The Game of Thrones?

There are a lot of things to learn from The Game of Thrones. It shows us how cruel and dangerous the world can be, and how easily people can be killed off. The show is also full of moral lessons, such as the importance of loyalty and family. If you want to learn more about life in Westeros, or just want to see some really good TV acting, then The Game of Thrones is definitely worth watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critic reviews The Game of Thrones

The show has been met with mixed reviews by critics. Some say that the complex plot and a large number of characters can be difficult to follow, while others commend the show for its realism and high production values. The New York Times calls it “one of the best series on television.”

If you’re looking for an intense, edge-of-your-seat TV series that will keep you entertained from beginning to end, then Game of Thrones is definitely worth checking out. The show has a lot to offer in terms of lessons about life, death, morality, and more. And if you’re a fan of good acting, The Game of Thrones is sure to please. Critics have given the show mixed reviews, but many call it one of the best shows on television.