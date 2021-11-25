What is the expected release date of The Hating Game?

What is the expected plot and synopsis of The Hating Game?

What is the star cast of The Hating Game?

Lucy Hale as Lucy Hutton

Austin Stowell as Joshua Templeman

Nicholas Baroudi as Patrick Templeman

Gina Torres

Corbin Bernsen as Bexley

Sakina Jaffrey as Helen

Billy Thomas Myott as Mack

Tania Asnes as Annabelle

Yasha Jackson as Julie

Brock Yurich

About the production of The Hating Game:

The Hating Game is an upcoming comedy film. It is about two people who are in love but they don’t know it yet. They are both competing for a job, and one of them has to lose the game to get the job. This movie is based on a book called The Hating Game by Sally Thorne. The film stars Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell. So you like to read about romance? Good news! A movie based on a book about romance just came out. It’s been waiting for a while, but now it’s almost here! This movie has been in the making for many years. The book was popular and after some changes, we could see it with our eyes. The movie is going to come to theaters in a few weeks. It will be on December 10th, 2021. You can watch it at home too with VOD. The movie will come out on December 10th, no matter what.The movie will be released in theaters and on video on demand on December 10, 2021.In July 2021, a company called Vertical Entertainment got the rights to distribute the movie.Lucy wants to be successful in her career. But she also cares about being a good person. Sometimes these two things are not easy. For example, there is Lucy’s enemy Josh. He is always trying to outdo her and Lucy likes him, even though he is mean to her all the time. She wants to do it without giving up her morals. Her work is getting more difficult because other people are also doing well with their jobs. Lucy likes these people, but she is always trying to beat them in the game of work. The film, directed by Peter Hutchings, will follow Lucy and Josh. The two work at the same company. They both hate each other and they fight a lot, but it is hard to tell who starts it. But, when Lucy’s enemies start to like her more, everything becomes confusing. It sounds like this is a classic situation where people who are enemies fall in love. Lucy wants to be successful. The problem is that Joshua has the same goal. Lucy can’t decide what she should do, but she also doesn’t want to let go of her ethics. The problem is made even more difficult by her growing feelings for him. This film will tell the story of Lucy and Josh. They both work at the same company, but they don’t like each other very much. Their hatred turns into love, which is confusing for Lucy. It sounds like a classic love-to-hate story to me.The film was announced in May. Lucy Hale and Robbie Amell will play the lead roles. Then Austin Stowell was cast because Robbie Amell couldn’t do it for some reason. They filmed the movie in November or December of this year. It has been popular to make movies based on books for a long time. But we’ve only recently seen more romance book-to-movie adaptations. The Hating Game is a special book. It has been published for five years. Many people still read this book even though it’s old. However, it is hard to get to this movie. There were changes in the casting and delays because of COVID. It felt like we would wait too long. But now it seems like we will finally see Lucy and Josh on the big screen. I loved the book so this is very exciting for me