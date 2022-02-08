If you’re looking for a spine-chilling tale of terror, look no further than The Horror of Dolores Roach. This new show, based on the Gimlet podcast that you can listen to right now – in both audio and video versions- features Daphne Rubin Vega (In The Heights) as its producer.

Amazon Studios coming up with a new series

Amazon Studios has greenlit a new project with Justina Machado (One Day at a Time) entitled The Horror of Dolores Roach. This dark comedy series is based on the popular podcast of the same name.

What is the series about?

When a woman is released from prison, her life becomes one of stability and peace. This series follows the story of an ex-convict who fights to maintain these newfound gains in order not to lose everything she’s worked so hard for now that it’s finally hers.

The official synopsis reads, “Dolores Roach, released from prison after 16 years and with just $200 to her name returns home in the District of Columbia’s Washington Heights. The area has been severely gentrified over time. Her boyfriend missing, her family is long gone, Dolores reunites with an old stoner buddy, Luis, who gives her room and board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his shabby shopfront, Empanada Loca, the only remnant of her former life. When Dolores’s newfound stability is threatened, she goes to shocking extremes in order to survive. It only gets worse when the promise of her success triggers Luis’ peculiar predilections and he must unleash them both on themselves – but this time around there will be no going back…

Cast and crew of The Horror of Dolores Roach

Justina Machado is set to star in the spooky titular role. The creative mind behind the popular play and podcast, Aaron Mark was also invited to produce this exciting new project. He will be collaborating with Dara Resnik, who has tried her hand at telling unusual stories in shows like Pushing Daisies and Apple TV+’s Home Before Dark.

The head of development at Amazon Studios released an official statement in which he revealed his love for the story and praised those involved with the production. We(Amazon team) found ourselves immediately drawn in by this compelling story and eagerly waiting to hear what would come next.”. We couldn’t be more excited or fortunate to work with such talented creators who will bring Dolores Roach’s incredible life onto the screen in a series that is sure to captivate you from start to finish.”

Why you should watch The Horror of Dolores Roach?

The Horror of Dolores Roach is a gripping tale of terror, The Horrific events that unfold will keep you at the edge of your seat. The story is expertly crafted and well-executed, and the suspense is palpable. The Horror of Dolores Roach is sure to send chills down your spine, so be sure to check it out when it premieres on Amazon Prime.

The show is based on the acclaimed Gimlet Media podcast The Horror of Dolores Roach. The story centres around Dolores who comes back home after spending 16 years in prison for killing her boyfriend. She returns to find New York City changed and starts living in an abandoned basement with only rats as friends.

When will the series come?

As for now no announcements regarding the release date or cast have been made. But the series will have eight episodes and each episode will revolve around “the stories that we tell ourselves.” It’s not yet clear if The Horror of Dolores Roach will be released all at once or week-by-week.

“The eight-episode, half-hour series based on the hit podcast of the same name. The series is an edgy, contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired tale of eating or being eaten. The macabre urban legend about love and betrayal has been turned into a coming of age story that explores the darker side in all its glory – from gentrification to cannibalism; survival for those who can bite back!