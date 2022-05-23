If you’re in the mood for a legal thriller that doesn’t take itself too seriously, The Lincoln Lawyer is the perfect Netflix watch. The film, which was released in 2011 and stars Matthew McConaughey as criminal defense lawyer Mick Haller, has all of the classic thriller tropes – an over-the-top villain, plot twists and turns, and edge-of-your-seat action. But The Lincoln Lawyer also has a modern twist, thanks to its well-executed courtroom scenes and Los Angeles setting.

The storyline of The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer is fairly simple – Haller is hired by a wealthy client, Louis Roulet (Ryan Phillippe), to defend him against charges of assault and attempted murder. But as the case unfolds, it becomes clear that Roulet is not the innocent victim he appears to be. What ensues is a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse, as Haller races to uncover the truth before it’s too late. The Lincoln Lawyer is a well-paced thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end. It’s also a great showcase for Matthew McConaughey’s talents, who delivers a nuanced performance as the slick and sleazy Haller. The Netflix series follows the same general storyline as the book, but there are some key differences.

Names of the characters The Lincoln Lawyer

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Matthew McConaughey as Mick Haller

Marisa Tomei as Maggie McPherson

Ryan Phillippe as Louis Roulet

William H. Macy as Frank Levin

Josh Lucas as Ted Minton

John Leguizamo as Val Valenzuela

Michael Peña as Jesus Martinez

Bob Gunton as Cecil Dobbs

Frances Fisher as Mary Windsor

Bryan Cranston as Detective Lankford

Trace Adkins as Eddie Vogel

Laurence Mason as Earl

Margarita Levieva as Reggie Campo

Pell James as Lorna

Shea Whigham as Corliss

Katherine Moennig as Gloria

Michael Paré as Detective Kurlen

Michaela Conlin as Detective Sobel

Why The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix Is More Than Just Courtroom Scenes

The Lincoln Lawyer is a new legal drama on Netflix that has been getting a lot of buzzes. The show follows the life of lawyer Mick Haller (played by Matthew McConaughey) who works out of the backseat of his car. The show is based on the novel by Michael Connelly and was adapted for television by David E. Kelley. While the show is certainly thrilling, what makes it truly stand out is its modern twist on the classic legal drama. The show does an excellent job of exploring the gray areas of the law and human morality. The characters are complex and nuanced, and the plotlines are unpredictable. The Lincoln Lawyer is a must-watch for any fans of legal dramas. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Lincoln Lawyer season one filming has wrapped. I think we have something really good. Can’t wait to share it with the world. -MC#TheMartiniShot #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Zw8CTTHKdz — Michael Connelly (@Connellybooks) August 3, 2021

On the set of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ Christopher Gorham and Becki Newton bring their ‘Ugly Betty’ characters back to life

The Lincoln Lawyer is currently streaming on Netflix. The first season consists of eight episodes, each around an hour long. The Lincoln Lawyer is one of the best legal dramas on television right now. If you’re a fan of shows like Suits or The Good Wife, then you’ll enjoy The Lincoln Lawyer. The show follows lawyer Mickey Haller (played by Matthew McConaughey), who runs his business out of the back of his Lincoln Continental. The show is full of twists and turns, and it’s always exciting to see what will happen next. The cast is also excellent and includes familiar faces like William H. Macy and John Leguizamo. If you’re looking for a new legal drama to watch, I highly recommend The Lincoln Lawyer.

It’s a well-executed show with classic tropes that will keep you hooked from start to finish. What do you think of The Lincoln Lawyer? Have you seen it yet?