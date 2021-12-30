The Matrix Resurrections is the sequel that The Wachowskis have been waiting to make for a very long time. The last film from The Matrix franchise was released back in 2003 and it’s been 18 years since The Matrix last graced our screens. The new film, which has been slated for release this year, will be called The Matrix: Resurrections and will be set sixty years after the events of Revolutions. The cast of The Matrix Resurrections is just as excited for the film’s release as fans are. Keanu Reeves, who plays Neo, says that this film will be a “spectacular ride.”

What is The Matrix Resurrections bringing?

The story will follow the next generation of The Matrix and their fight against the machines. From what little we know, The film is set sixty years after the events of Revolutions and follows Neo, who is living an ordinary life as a videogame developer. Neo has been disturbed by his unusual dreams. The story progresses when a group of rebels with the help of a programmed version of Morpheus, liberates Neo from the altered Matrix and fight a new enemy that holds Trinity captive. The Wachowskis have been very tight-lipped about what we can expect from The Matrix: Resurrections, but they have teased that it will be a “spectacular action film”. The new film is expected to feature some of the most ambitious stunts ever seen on screen and promises to be an adrenaline-pumping ride from start to finish.

When is the movie coming?

The Matrix Resurrections was released in theatres and on HBO Max. The movie premiered in Toronto on December 16, 2021, and was released by Warner Bros. Pictures on December 22, 2021.

Who are in The Matrix Resurrections?

The Matrix Resurrections has been directed by Lana Wachowski. The movie is starring Keanu Reeves as Neo. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play the role of Morpheus. Other than that we see,

Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe

Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian

Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson

Neil Patrick Harris as The Analyst

Jessica Henwick as Bugs

Jonathan Groff as Agent Smith

Toby Onwumere as Sequoia

What is the cast saying about The Matrix Resurrections?

Keanu Reeves who is playing Neo says, “I’m very happy to be back in The Matrix and I think the fans will be thrilled with the movie. The Wachowskis are doing an amazing job.” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who is playing Morpheus says, “It’s a great honor to play this role and to work with Lana again. She is a visionary and I know that The Matrix Resurrections will exceed everyone’s expectations.” Carrie-Anne Moss who is playing Trinity says, “It feels like coming home. The Wachowskis have done an incredible job of creating a world that is both familiar and new.” Jada Pinkett Smith who is playing Niobe says, “The cast and crew are phenomenal and it’s a real thrill to be in The Matrix Resurrections.” Lana Wachowski who is the director of The Matrix says, “We could not have asked for better fans and can’t wait until they see The Matrix Resurrections.” Joel Silver who is an executive producer on The Matrix says, “The world will love this movie!”

Robin Atkin Downes who plays The Keymaker said, “I was so excited when I read that The Wachowskis were going to bring back the characters from our beloved franchise. It feels like we are coming home again! We just finished a great week of filming – everyone has been amazing and incredibly supportive throughout this entire process. This film is going to be fun and The Wachowskis are going to make a movie that the fans will love!”Bill Pope who is The Matrix Cinematographer says, “The entire crew was stoked when we found out Lana and Lilly was making The Matrix Resurrections.