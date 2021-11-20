The crypto world may be a crazy and chaotic place with an unexpected and unpredictable vibe. Sometimes it’s bright skies, and other times it’s cats and dogs. From the world’s first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, to up-and-coming players like HUH Token, cryptocurrencies have followed different new courses.

From crypto cat games to Non-Fungible Tokens to the current meme coin craze, the cryptocurrency world has seen it all. The cryptocurrency industry has expanded exponentially since its start, and it will only continue to do so.

The rise of Dogecoin, the fourth most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum, has been made possible by the way meme currencies like Dogecoin monetises attention. You may argue that Doge is the alpha of these canine currencies, owing in part to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and his social media supremacy. The tokenomic Techno King himself played a pivotal role in the peaks and troughs of this coin.

However, from this person has grown a plethora of Inu coins: Kishu Inu, Hokkaido Inu, Akita Inu, and the legendary Shiba Inu. In the previous few months, all of these cryptocurrencies have acquired tremendous value.

Dogemoon is another comparable currency with a more humanitarian objective and Dogemoon is also another Inu-themed idea that works on the Binance Smart Chain which has drawn inspiration from Safemoon and Dogecoin. What differentiates this dog is that it assigns a considerable amount of its assets as philanthropic offerings. Dogemoon’s gifts to charity are increasing in number as the site’s popularity develops.

They have previously helped charities such as Able Child Africa and the Union of European Football Associations Children’s Charity.

The Tiger King coin is another cryptocurrency that was designed indirectly with compassion in mind. Recently released on Netflix, Season 2 of the popular programme Tiger King has stirred the masses and as attention sells, the compassionate currency has been pumping to keep up.

This cryptocurrency has a unique past; in March of last year, Cardi B began a campaign to aid Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, also known as Joe Exotic, with his legal defence. GoFundMe discontinued this endeavour because it violated US prisoner rules.

As a response, the crypto community launched Tiger King Coin as a philanthropic project. On social media, Joe Exotic and his legal team have openly endorsed this approach. Joe exotic has also been diagnosed with late stage prostate cancer, which was found recently.

The Tiger King Coin has hedonistically pledged to aid with any medical bills that may occur. It’s a delightful new element of decentralised finance that’s growing, and a new player on the scene has indicated a wish to keep the friendly crypto cycle running.

On December 6th, a new cryptocurrency called the HUH token will become live. It aims to create wealth for future generations, as well as provide a steady flow of revenue. The most remarkable charitable feature is their groundbreaking referral network, which is driven by their smart contract.

When you acquire HUH Tokens for the first time, a referral code is granted. This code may then be shared with another user who has not previously brought HUH Tokens. It lets the code user acquire HUH Tokens with a reduction in fees. The individual who provided the code is then compensated with 10% of the original purchase price in another coin depending on the exchange used. Without a middleman, the full operation is stored, recorded, and done on the blockchain.

HUH Token has been audited by Shellboxes and is currently being audited by Certik and Solidity Finance. Not only this, but this cryptocurrency has also allocated a $100,000,000 supply of liquidity for it’s launched. This liquidity is going to be locked into the blockchain and won’t be accessible for at least 2 years. An impressive commitment to authority.

