The Phantom of the Open is a movie about Maurice Flitcroft. He is the worst golfer in history. The movie is based on a book by Simon Farnaby and Scott Murray about Maurice Flitcroft who was the worst golfer in history. The Phantom of the Open is a comedy-drama film with actors like Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, Rhys Ifans, Jake Davies, Christian Lees, Jonah Lees, Mark Lewis Jones, and Johann Myers.

The movie was directed by Craig Roberts and written by Simon Farnaby and Scott Murray. The film will come out on October 12, 2021. The actors are Rhys Ifans, Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, and Mark Lewis Jones. Isobel Waller-Bridge is the music director for this film, Jonathan Amos is the editor and cinematographer. This page has information about The Phantom of the Open movie. It tells you when it will be released and who will play in it. There are also other things like where it was filmed and if there was anything that happened to make people not want to watch the movie.

What is the release date of The Phantom of the Open?

The release date of The Phantom of the Open is not confirmed yet. But we can guess it will release approx in 2022.

The movie, The Phantom of the Open is coming soon. We will tell you when it comes out on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD.

What is the plot of The Phantom of the Open?

Maurice Flitcroft is a golfer who played in the 1976 British Open. He did well and he became famous because of it.

Who will be starring in The Phantom of the Open?

Mark Rylance as Maurice Flitcroft

Sally Hawkins as Jean Flitcroft

Rhys Ifans as Lambert

Jake Davies

Christian Lees

Jonah Lees

Mark Lewis Jones

Johann Myers

What is the information related to The Phantom of the Open?

In May 2020, Craig Roberts was announced as the director of a movie. Simon Farnaby wrote the screenplay based on Maurice Flitcroft’s book, The Phantom of the Open: Maurice Flitcroft, The World’s Worst Golfer. In June 2020, Mark Rylance joined the cast. In October 2020, Sally Hawkins, Rhys Ifans, Jake Davies, Christian Lees, Jonah Lees, Mark Lewis Jones, and Johann Myers joined the cast of the film.

If you like movies about underdogs, here is a new movie about golf. It will be at the London Film Festival next month. We love Eddie the Eagle.

What can we expect from the movie?

This movie looks like it can be really good too, so we are excited for it to come out! This is a movie about Maurice Flitcroft, who is an operator of a crane. He never played golf before, but he wanted to be in the British Open.

His friends and family supported him and he was able to make it. This man was banned from golf for life. But he did not stop competing as a professional golfer. He had a low score at the time, but he still tried to compete again and again. And people loved him because of what he did.

A movie called The Phantom of the Open is based on a book that Simon wrote and Scott Murray helped write. Craig Roberts directed it and Mark Rylance acted in it. Sally Hawkins played the wife and Rhys Ifans was the bad guy. The cast is made up of Jake, Christian, Jonah, Mark Lewis Jones, and Johann Myers.