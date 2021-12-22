The Phantom of The Open is a British biographical comedy-drama film that tells the story of a dreamer who managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history becoming a hero folk hero in the process. The movie has been critically acclaimed for its well-researched plot, captivating suspense, and outstanding performances by actors. The screenplay is based on The Phantom of the Open: Maurice Flitcroft, The World’s Worst Golfer, written by Simon Farnaby. The movie was produced by Tom Miller, Nichola Martin, Kate Glover.

What is The story of The Phantom of The Open all about?

The story of The Phantom of The Open revolves around Maurice Flitcroft (Paddy Considine), a working-class man from Bolton who always dreamed of playing in The British Open Golf Championship but had no talent whatsoever. Against all odds, he managed to enter the tournament in 1976 as an amateur and subsequently shoots the worst round in Open history, finishing with a score of 123 (+21). However, despite his horrendous performance on the golf course, Maurice becomes a folk hero overnight and is embraced by the public for his underdog story and determination. However, Maurice’s fame comes at a cost, and he finds himself increasingly haunted by The Phantom of The Open – a mysterious figure who seems to be determined to destroy him. The film follows Maurice as he tries to come to terms with his newfound fame and the specter haunting him, culminating in an emotional showdown on the golf course.

Viewers Review of The story of The Phantom of The Open

The Phantom of The Open has been met with mixed reviews from critics. Still, it has been generally praised for its strong performances (particularly Mark Rylance as Maurice Flitcroft) and well-crafted story. The Daily Telegraph describes it as “an enjoyable underdog tale,” while Screen International says it is “a warm sports drama which packs an emotional punch Overall.” The Guardian was more critical, calling it “a well-intentioned if slightly saccharine tale. The performances are fine but the film is never quite able to find its emotional core.” The Phantom of The Open had its world premiere at the 65th BFI London Film Festival on 12 October 2021.

Reviews for The Ghost Writer have been primarily positive, with Rotten Tomatoes scoring 83% based upon reviews from 154 critics. The site’s critical consensus reads, “The Ghost Writer is a taut, well-crafted thriller with an excellent cast – anchored by a compelling performance from Ewan McGregor.” Metacritic has given the film a weighted average score of 73 out of 100 based on 32 reviews from mainstream critics, indicating “generally favorable reviews.”

An extraordinary true story of an ordinary man. Watch the new trailer for The Phantom of the Open, starring Academy Award® winner Mark Rylance and Academy Award® nominee Sally Hawkins now. In cinemas soon #ThePhantomOfTheOpen pic.twitter.com/NlEA8VrI7n — The Phantom of the Open (@PhantomOfOpen) September 13, 2021

What makes this movie worth watching?

The Phantom of The Open is an excellent British drama with great performances. The story is engaging and emotional, while the film never becomes too corny or cheesy. The Phantom of The Open will make for an excellent watch on a rainy day when you want to relax in front of the TV with some popcorn. I think that this movie may be suitable for people looking for films about golfing events. This genre has been successful because it also includes sports films like “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” etc. If someone wants to see new movies about these subjects, they should undoubtedly choose The Phantom of The Open as his preferred choice among many other options available today! I’m not sure if this kind of cinema attracts young audiences, but at least there were many people of all ages in the theater where I watched it! The Phantom of The Open is a good movie, and you should watch it if you get the chance.

Some have praised its realistic portrayal of golfing events, while others have criticized it for being slow-paced. However, most agree that it is a competent sports drama that will entertain golfing fans. If you’re looking for something different to watch and you’re at least vaguely interested in golf, The Phantom of The Open is well worth a watch. It may not be perfect, but it’s an enjoyable film with an exciting story.