There’s no doubt that The Power of the Dog is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The star-studded cast, led by Benedict Cumberbatch, is sure to make this movie a hit. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. According to Netflix, the movie follows “A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light.” This powerful drama is sure to leave audiences riveted from beginning to end.

The Power of the Dog grabbed 3 AACTA International Awards

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” dominated the film categories with three Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) awards. It won awards for best film; best lead actor for Benedict Cumberbatch; and best supporting actor for Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Tom Holland congratulates Benedict Cumberbatch

Hollywood stars Tom Holland, currently being all over the screens for his movie Spider-Man: No Way Home praised Cumberbatch saying, “Congratulations pal, the movie is breathtaking.” Holland goes further and says, “When I meet you at the beginning of the film, I’m like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the Benedict that I know. What on Earth is going on here?’ For the first time in knowing you, I really, like, hated you. I thought you were horrible and so, just, grotesque and awful. As the film progresses, what I loved about it was that it has these themes of toxic masculinity and gaslighting but it explores the problem rather than the problem just being present. Not that his actions are justified in any way, but you understand why he is the way he is.”

Why you should watch The Power of the Dog?

The movie is a must-watch as it beautifully portrays toxic masculinity. The story is about the destructive power of a man who cannot cope with his own emotions. The film also sheds light on the difficult subject of child abuse. The Power of the Dog is an important movie that will leave you thinking long after it’s over. Make sure to add it to your watchlist!

Critic reviews The Power of the Dog

Rotten Tomatoes, gave the film has an approved rating of 95% based on 300 reviews, with an average rating of 8.40/10. The site’s critics consensus reads, “Brought to life by a stellar ensemble led by Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog reaffirms writer-director Jane Campion as one of her generation’s finest filmmakers.”

The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney wrote, “This is an exquisitely crafted film, its unhurried rhythms continually shifting as plangent notes of melancholy, solitude, torment, jealousy and resentment surface. Campion is in full control of her material, digging deep into the turbulent inner life of each of her characters with unerring subtlety.”

Here is the complete list of nominations in every category

Best Film

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nitram”

“The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Best Lead Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Caleb Landry Jones – “Nitram”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Lead Actress

Penélope Cruz – “Parallel Mothers”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos” (WINNER)

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper – “Licorice Pizza”

Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Al Pacino – “House Of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett – “Don’t Look Up”

Judi Dench – “Belfast” (WINNER)

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Sally Hawkins – “Spencer”

Best Direction

ADVERTISEMENT

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve (WINNER)

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“Nitram” – Justin Kurzel

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Best Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin (WINNER)

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“Nitram” – Shaun Grant

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

‘THE POWER OF THE DOG’ has won Best Picture Drama at the #GoldenGlobes Read the full winners list: https://t.co/1ioVTGg3yD pic.twitter.com/URTZlTaaQk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 10, 2022

TELEVISION

Best Drama

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Nine Perfect Strangers”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” (WINNER)

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Comedy

“Hacks”

“Sex Education”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Great”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Best Actor In A Series

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Lee Jung-Jae – “Squid Game”

Ewan McGregor – “Halston”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress In A Series