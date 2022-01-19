If you’re looking for an uplifting movie that will make you feel good, then The Power of the Dog is perfect for you. The movie follows “A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son until the unexpected comes to pass.” The acting is superb and the story is heartwarming. I definitely recommend checking this movie out if you’re looking for a good cry or just a feel-good film. Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this movie and he does an amazing job. Overall, The Power of the Dog is an excellent film that will leave you feeling happy and satisfied. Five stars! The movie has received seven nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, winning Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for Smit-McPhee, and Best Director for Campion. The Power of the Dog is a great film that will tug at your heartstrings. The movie’s honourable reception among the critics and fans and many prestigious awards in the film’s various categories is alone evidence of the impeccable quality of the story.

Critic Reviews on The Power of the Dog movie of Benedict Cumberbatch

The movie has attracted many positive reviews and praises from critics and fans alike. Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 95% based on 300 reviews, with an average rating of 8.40/10. The site’s critics consensus reads, “Brought to life by a stellar ensemble led by Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog reaffirms writer-director Jane Campion as one of her generation’s finest filmmakers.”

Metacritic, which assigns a normalized rating to reviews from mainstream critics, gives the film a weighted average score of 84 out of 100 based on 49 reviews. David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter called it “a beautifully made and devastating drama,” while Matt Zoller Seitz wrote for RogerEbert.com that “Campion has delivered her most humane movie since The Piano.” Manohla Dargis in her review for The New York Times said that “Ms Campion is still one of our great filmmakers — formally daring and emotionally acute.”

“A powerfully emotional drama.” – The Hollywood Reporter

“This is an excellent film that will leave you feeling happy and satisfied.” – Common Sense Media

“The Power of the Dog is an affecting tale of brotherhood, redemption, and love.” – IGN Movies

“A beautifully made film with great performances from the cast.” – Best Movies

What is special about The Power of the Dog movie of Benedict Cumberbatch?

The Power of the Dog is a beautifully made film with great performances from the cast. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Thomas Savage. This makes it a much more powerful and emotionally charged film. Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance as Phil Burbank is also praised by many critics. His portrayal of the character is both charming and likeable, despite his flaws. If you are looking for an intense and emotional drama to watch, The Power of the Dog is definitely worth your time. The Power of the Dog is one o those movies that are going to stick to you and will leave an indelible mark on you. This is the power the movie holds. The movie tackles some tough topics such as racism, bigotry, and prejudice but it does so in a way that is never heavy-handed or preachy. It allows you to come to your own conclusions about these issues.

