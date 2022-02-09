The effect that the movie Power of Dogs has on us is undeniable, and the ways in which this power is expressed are varied and unique. This movie has attracted great admiration, honour, and appreciation from every corner. Campion’s film is a captivating and complex study of moods. The director explores the depths of each character with keen insight, demonstrating her mastery over this atmospheric material.

Elegantly crafted and richly detailed, this film is a masterful examination of the human condition. From joyous moments to wrenching grief; from love’s first spark to its final embers. No matter how many long praises one writes, ita not enough.

With the power of dogs, this film has been announced as one of 2021’s best by the London Critics’ Circle.

The Critics’ Circle, which has been running for over 50 years and is the longest-standing critics association in UK history, announced their London Film Awards for 2021!

Jane Campion is a well-known director in New Zealand for her film The Power of the Dog which won the top prize at this year’s festival. The film took home Actor of the Year, Director of the Year, and Supporting Actor of the Year awards. Benedict Cumberbatch, Campion, and Kodi Smit-McPhee won these awards respectively. Campion is determined to become the third woman ever nominated for Best Director at The Academy Awards following last year’s winner, Chloe Zhao.

What is The Power of the Dog about?

When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, the domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty. But when an unexpected comes to pass in this story of revenge against one’s own family–it will change him forever! This is one such movie which you should definitely watch.

Why you should watch The Power of the Dog?

The film is very well-written and directed. The performances are excellent, especially from the cast of The Power of the Dog. The set design is amazing, as it resembles a house on a ranch. The cinematography is flawless!

The movie also has many other details that make it worth watching, such as its use of music, which makes this movie stand out among many others. The Power of the Dog is a must-watch for all lovers of Westerns. The film has an amazing storyline and will keep you entertained from beginning to end. The ending is also very satisfying. The film has an approval rating of 94% on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, based on 308 reviews. The website’s critical reviews read The Power of the Dog is a stellar film brought to life by an ensemble led by Benedict Cumberbatch. It reaffirms Jane Campion as one of this generation’s finest filmmakers.

Complete list of London Critics’ Circle awards

FILM OF THE YEAR

The Power of the Dog

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Drive My Car

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

The Souvenir Part II

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe – Drive My Car

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Ruth Negga – Passing

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Tilda Swinton – for her body of work in 2021, including Memoria, The Souvenir Part II and The French Dispatch

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Andrew Garfield – for his body of work in 2021, including Tick, Tick… Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Mainstream

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Summer of Soul …or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Rebecca Hall – Passing

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

Play It Safe

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD