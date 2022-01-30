The Power of the Dog is a movie that tells the story of two brothers. It is about “A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light.” The movie follows their journey as they reconnect and try to rebuild their relationship. This film is powerful and moving, and it will leave you thinking about its messages long after you’ve watched it. The movie even grabbed three Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) awards lately.

Tom Holland interviews Benedict Cumberbatch for his movie

Recently for Netflix Film Club Tom Holland interviewed Benedict Cumberbatch for his movie The Power of the Dog. Both Holland and Cumberbatch are acclaimed Hollywood actors and have attracted great honour for their recent movies. They’ve co-starred in “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and most recently, “Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is so shocking and it’s so gut-wrenching and the intricacies of your character — I’ve never seen a character arc quite like it,” Holland said while having an interview with Cumberbatch.

“Because I know you so well, I think I come from a very privileged standpoint where, when I meet you at the beginning of the film, I’m like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the Benedict that I know. What on earth is going on here?'” Holland said. He continues, “For the first time in knowing you, I really hated you. I thought you were horrible and so grotesque and awful. As the film progresses, what I loved about it was that it has these themes of toxic masculinity and gaslighting but it explores the problem rather than the problem just being present. Not that his actions are justified in any way, but you understand why he is the way he is.”

Cumberbatch wasn’t surprised by Holland’s response and described his character’s behaviour as “repugnant.” He continues, “I then get the reaction of people that they go back to it, maybe a second time through, or even like you, start off in this position of being repelled and then lean in and see him as what he is really, which is a tragic figure,”

Cumberbatch reveals the efforts he undertook to make his role right

In his interview with Holland, Cumberbatch revealed that he spent several weeks in Montana, even though the movie was filmed in New Zealand to prepare for his role. “The dirt, the feeling of sweat, and smell, and stench, and blood, and sinew and shit, all of that stuff just had to be real,” he said. Cumberbatch in an interview with Esquire, said that he even went to the lengths of giving himself nicotine poisoning from smoking so many cigarettes during the duration of filming.

‘THE POWER OF THE DOG’ has won Best Picture Drama at the #GoldenGlobes Read the full winners list: https://t.co/1ioVTGg3yD pic.twitter.com/URTZlTaaQk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 10, 2022

He later added that he spent long periods without bathing during the film’s production to develop a “layer of stink” like his character who seldom washes. “I wanted people in the room to know what I smelt like. It was hard, though. It wasn’t just in rehearsals. I was going out to eat and meet friends of Jane and stuff. I was a bit embarrassed by the cleaner, in the place I was living,” he said.

Critic review on The Power of the Dog

Rotten Tomatoes, gave the film has an approved rating of 95% based on 300 reviews, with an average rating of 8.40/10. The site’s critics consensus reads, “Brought to life by a stellar ensemble led by Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog reaffirms writer-director Jane Campion as one of her generation’s finest filmmakers.”

The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “This is an exquisitely crafted film, its unhurried rhythms continually shifting as plangent notes of melancholy, solitude, torment, jealousy and resentment surface. Campion is in full control of her material, digging deep into the turbulent inner life of each of her characters with unerring subtlety. His performance is commanding and brave: to put it simply, Cumberbatch has never been this good,” the Insider review reads.

The Power of the Dog grabbed great honour

The movie received seven nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, winning Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for Smit-McPhee, and Best Director for Campion and ten nominations at the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards, including Best Picture. So, if in case you have not watched the movie then go watch it on Netflix. You are missing a great film.