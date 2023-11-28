Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor share a close bond not just as co-stars but also as family. Here is a look at their relationship over the years:

Family Connection

Anil Kapoor is Ranbir Kapoor’s first cousin from his mother Neetu Kapoor’s side. Neetu is the sister of Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor. So Ranbir and Anil’s children like Sonam Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are all second cousins.

Early Career

Ranbir made his Bollywood debut with Saawariya in 2007, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Anil Kapoor played his father in the film. Though the movie didn’t do well, their scenes together showed their good chemistry. This marked the beginning of their professional relationship in the industry.

Wake Up Sid

In 2009, Ranbir starred alongside Konkona Sen Sharma in Wake Up Sid, which was produced by Anil Kapoor’s production house. While the movie was a success, it cemented Ranbir’s place as a talented young actor in Bollywood. Anil was proud of his cousin for his performance.

Tamasha

Imtiaz Ali’s 2015 film Tamasha saw Ranbir play complex characters depicting different stages of life. Anil Kapoor played a pivotal role as Ranbir’s father in the film. Their emotional scenes together received much praise. By now, their on-screen father-son roles had become more nuanced over the years.

ADHM & Animal

In 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anil Kapoor had an extended cameo dancing to the song “Cutiepie”. In 2023’s Animal, they will share screen space again with Anil playing Ranbir’s father in the action flick. Off-screen as well, Anil is a mentor figure who supports Ranbir’s film choices and career moves.

Personal Bond

Over the years, their bond has grown beyond just being family. Anil sees Ranbir as one of the most talented actors of his generation. Meanwhile, Ranbir looks up to Anil as one of his guiding lights in the industry. They share a very warm relationship and are often spotted hanging out with their families.