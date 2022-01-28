The Righteous Gemstones’ are all over the screens. The show follows the lives of a family of televangelists who are trying to spread the word of God. However, they are not exactly perfect people and often find themselves in scandalous situations. The new season is sure to be full of drama and intrigue!

What is the latest update?

The third season of The Righteous Gemstones has been renewed. Yes, you read it absolutely right. HBO just confirmed The Righteous Gemstones is coming back for a third season. The new season is sure to be a hit, as the first two seasons were. The second season of The Righteous Gemstones is still running on HBO and HBO Max, and the finale is set to air on February 27, 2022. Right now in season 2, we see the family struggling to keep their empire as outsiders threaten to expose the not-so-righteous actions of the Gemstones.

The announcement

The executive producer David Gordon Green told Collider that The Righteous Gemstones would be back for Season 3. He said, “we’ve been picked up for a third and they want us to do another one. In this same interview, Gordon Green highlighted how he and the entire team is planning to extend the story of the series. He puts it up this way, “There are so many shows that I think find that comfort zone. This is our formula. This is our budget, and this is the story, and these are the characters and this is how it works. And we get to go home and have a normal life. We’re just not that. We’re just too crazy for that. So the second we get comfortable, we think what’s next? What’s bigger? What’s badder? What’s crazier? What’s unexpected?”

Who is in the cast?

The cast of The Righteous Gemstones has a long list of names. It includes Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Jody Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre, and Jessica Lowe. The series has been created by McBride who also executive produces alongside Jody Hill and Gordon Green.

What are the actors talking about The Righteous Gemstones?

McBride said, “The show is about this family of evangelists who is all trying to live up to this idea of what a righteous gemstone is. The characters are all incredibly flawed and the comedy comes out of that. It’s an exploration of hypocrisy and greed in America.”

All the artwork @ the baptism party is special, but the one in the backdrop here is fucking legendary. #TheRighteousGemstones pic.twitter.com/xIxCQyUgZK — Marshall Jones (@T_MarshallJones) January 24, 2022

Tony Cavalero, who plays Pastor Jeff Gemstone, said “What I like about my character is that he’s not perfect. He makes mistakes just like everyone else in the family. And he’s always striving to do better even though he falls short sometimes.” Tim Baltz said, “The season is about the family trying to keep up this image of being perfect and they’re not. The comedy comes from that. They’re a family of hypocrites and I think people will relate to that.”

What is special about The Righteous Gemstones?

The show is about a family of famous televangelists who are trying to live good lives while being bad. The series will explore the power of faith and greed. Fans can expect lots of laughter, drama, and surprises. McBride has said that he wants the show “to be like The Godfather but with more people getting punched in the face.”

Critic reviews on The Righteous Gemstones Season

The reviews have been mixed. The Hollywood Reporter said, “The series opener is a bit of a mess, but there are enough outrageous moments to make it worth sticking around for more.” For season one, Rotten Tomatoes reported a 75% approval rating with an average rating of 7.1/10, based on 65 reviews. The website’s critical consensus reads: “Though it may not win many new converts, fans of Danny McBride will find much to praise in The Righteous Gemstones’s darkly hilarious pews.”

For the second season, Rotten Tomatoes reported a 93% approval rating with an average rating of 7.4/10, based on 14 reviews. The website’s critical consensus reads: “The Righteous Gemstones’ second season can be as messy as its title characters, but it’s hard to complain when the results are this uproariously funny.” Metacritic assigned the season a score of 83 out of 100, based on 10 critics, indicating “universal acclaim.” The show has already been renewed for a third season according to Gordon Green. So be sure to catch The Righteous Gemstones Season two running on HBO.