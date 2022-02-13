The Lakers Dynasty tells the story of how Johnson, the budding Lakers star of the 1980s, drove the team to prominence. The show is based on Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman. If you are a die-hard sports fan or even not the show is really going to entertain while giving you many great pieces of information.

Release dates announced for Winning Time

HBO Max has finally announced the release date for its new sports drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. The show will be available on HBO and features some fresh character art that gives them an 80s basketball vibe just right!

The show will premier on March 6 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and it will be available for streaming on the same date on HBO Max.

Who will be new in the cast?

Our main characters are pictured on a mock-up of the Lakers mid-court logo, lying down and posing in period-appropriate attire and poses that really define the unique personalities of some characters. Then new characters will include the names of Sean Patrick Small’s Larry Bird and Delante Desouza’s Michael Cooper.

The main cast of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty show

The show has been jointly created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht. It is written by Max Borenstein and directed by Adam McKay. The show’s executive producers are Adam McKay and Max Borenstein.

John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss

Jason Clarke as Jerry West

Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson

Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon

Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman

Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss

Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani

Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr.

Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn

Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling

Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper

Newton Mayenge as Jim Chones

Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Miriani

Tamera Tomakili as Earletha Kelly

Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen

Adrien Brody as Pat Riley

Sally Field as Jessie Buss

Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach

Why you should watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty?

This riveting, new docuseries tells the never-before-told story of how the Lakers dynasty was born, and how they won five championships in a row. Featuring interviews with key figures from the era – including Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jeanie Buss, Chick Hearn, and Pat Riley – Winning Time is an intimate look at one of the most successful dynasties in sports history.

Welcome to the hottest show in town.#WinningTime premieres March 6 on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/d161k4xWCW — Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (@winningtimehbo) February 11, 2022

Whether you’re a Lakers fan or not, Winning Time is an essential watch for any basketball lover. The series provides fascinating insights into the team’s journey to success and offers a unique perspective on some of basketball’s most iconic moments. With its incredible footage and captivating narrative, Winning Time is a must-see for any basketball fan.

viewers reviews Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Winning time was an incredible look at one of sports greatest dynasties. It takes you on a journey through some of basketball’s most iconic moments while telling the story behind them. This movie really gave me a new appreciation for what it means to be a Laker fan. It shows all aspects of winning from how they started out as a team with no hope to become one of basketball’s most dominant dynasties.

If you’re a fan of the Lakers or even just basketball in general, Winning Time is a must-see movie. It gives an incredible look at one of the sports’ greatest dynasties and all of the hard work and dedication that goes into becoming champions. This show really gave me a new appreciation for what it means to be a Laker fan. Make sure to check it out before the latest season comes up. The show will be a great watch. Happy watching.