Anime Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is based on the light novels of the same name. At Crunchyroll Expo 2019, they announced that there will be a second and third season. At the 2020’s virtual Crunchyroll Expo, it was announced that the second season of anime will come out in 2021.

The director for this series is different but the rest of the staff will be back. *During Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020, it was revealed that the second season will come out in October 2021. But it will be later, in April 2022.

Season one of The Rising of the Shield Hero ended in 2019. Some people were so excited about it, but they did not know when Season two would start. But don’t worry, it will be on TV soon! It is an anime series that is based on a story by Aneko Yusagi. A man named Naofumi is chosen to be a hero in another world. He has a special shield that helps him fight the waves of monsters.

In the story, Naofumi is falsely accused of sexual assault. His partner steals from him and tells other people he did this. Naofumi doesn’t have a lot of friends at first because people judge him.

THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO: SEASON 2 RELEASE?

The second season of the Rising of the Shield Hero will be on TV in April 2022. Sometimes things get delayed, but they will come back soon.

The anime series was officially renewed at the 2019 Crunchyroll Expo. It will be released in October 2021.

What is the expected voice cast of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2?

We will play with the same people. They will be different directors. The only difference is that Masato Jinbo will take the place of Takao Abo as series director.

Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi Iwatani (Langris from Black Clover)

Asami Seto as Raphtalia (Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen)

Rina Hidaka as Filo (Silica/Keiko Ayano from Sword Art Online)

Yoshitaka Yamaya as Itsuki Kawasumi (Tomohito Sugino from Assassination Classroom)

The second season’s sound director will be Fumiyuki Gou (Overlord), music by Kevin Penkin (Tower of God) and produced by Kinema Citrus (Made in Abyss) and DR Movie (Onyx Equinox).

What is the expected plot?

Naofumi found a book in the library and it summoned him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting waves of catastrophe as the Shield Hero.

Naofumi is excited to go on an adventure. But he is betrayed and loses his money, dignity, and respect. Now he doesn’t trust anyone. So he gets a slave called Raphtalia. Then Naofumi saves the world from the Waves.

Masato Jinbo will direct the second season of Rising of the Shield Hero. He said something about it at Crunchyroll Expo. Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will try to save the world together.

Naofumi and his friends were transported to another world. They will have many challenges in the future. Will they be able to defeat the Spirit Turtle? I also hope you all look forward to meeting the new characters who join Naofumi’s party, Rishia, and Kizuna,” said Masato Jinbo.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 might show when Naofumi Iwatani and his friend growing up. They remember what they learned when they were little. According to the trailer, the story will follow after the fight. Naofumi wants to find out why monster waves are trying to kill all of the heroes.

Naofumi Iwatani, a tanuki girl named Raphtalia, and a bird-like monster called Filo will fight a new enemy. The enemy is more powerful than before. Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo will try to save the world together. Almost all the cast members would return to voice the characters in the anime series.

Is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 trailer out?

The trailer for the second season of “The Rising of the Shield Hero” may have just teased what they are going to do next. But it also showed who will be in the show. The voice cast from Season 1 will be returning for this season. People who do voices will come back and they will play the same characters. They include Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi, Asami Seto as Raphtalia, Rina Hidaka as Filo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ren Amaki.