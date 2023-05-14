Welcome to Monster High where the ghoulies of girlfriends study hard and play harder! But when mysteriously all the students vanish, it’s up to a new crop of monster teens — including Freda and her best friends, Frankie Stein and Cleo De Nile — to find them.

A glamorous sneak peek from the film teases “Ghoulfriends” terrorizing their enemies, walking in style with their over-the-top Halloween costumes, singing for joyous harmony with their evil cousins Vampira… and more!

Fans can look forward to seeing new ghoulies and ghoul friends from Monster High, including Scaris De Nile from BEASTMASTER: THE BEASTLY SCHOOL FOR GIRLS; “Thriller” Toralei Stripe; the super-sexy Cassiopeia Lynch; and a few others.

Introduction to The Monster High: The Movie

The Monster High: The Movie is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated musical comedy film produced by Mattel Creations and released by Universal Pictures.

The film is directed by Anne-Marie Goodacre, written by Pamela Ribon, and based on the iconic dolls created by Mattel. It features the voices of Skyler Day, Meghan Strange, and Nicholas Guest as characters from the movie.

The film is an official prequel to the 2015 Monster High movie with a similar plot involving the new students’ arrival at Monster High: a college prep school for monsters.

The characters attend the school under the guidance of Principal Oogie Boogie. However, an ancient evil is soon awakened: Ghoulia Yelps, a young girl who calls herself “Ghoulia LaPoupe” and was declared dead by her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Names of the characters in The Monster High: The Movie

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Ceci Balagot as Frankie Stein

Steve Valentine as Drácula

Jy Prishkulnik as Cleo De Nile

Case Walker as Deuce Gorgon

Lilah Fitzgerald as Ghoulia

Nayah Damasen as Draculaura

Lina Lecompte as Lagoona Blue

Mila Jones as Little Girl

Kyle Selig as Mr. Komos

Miia Harris as Clawdeen Wolf

Justin Derickson as Heath Burns

Marci T. House as Bloodgood

Nasiv Sall as Abbey Bominable

Autumn Thom as Dancer

Zavien Garrett as Classroom Dancer

Connor Wong as Classroom Dancer

Scotch Ellis Loring

Andrew Kyrzyk as Classroom Dancer

The storyline of The Monster High: The Movie

Today starts a new chapter in the lives of Monster High students. It starts with a reel of a movie where they watch the viewers. Today it’s just Abbey and Clawdeen.

They start by introducing themselves to each other, then talk about how scary it is that they are having a conversation so close to the audience. They comment on how things are not that scary anymore. They are not sure what this movie is about, but they know it will be exciting.

They start with Clawdeen taking a moment to think about what she’s going to miss about Monster High, as Abbey strums her guitar. She’s going to miss everyone. She starts singing about how she knows that she’ll have a great time at Mockingie College, but she’ll miss everyone at Monster High.

Monster High: The Movie has released a new round of character images

The movie re-ignites the friendship between step-sisters, Draculaura and Draculaura. Only instead of sticking around for a family reunion, this time the umbrella clan has gone to Monster High to make their own rules where students are encouraged to lead the life they want.

The story follows Draculaura as she heads off in search of excitement and new adventure, against opposition from her overprotective big sister.

Chic’aari is the first character poster for Monster High: The Movie, which chronicles ‘Creeper High’ (2012), an all-new story of friendship, followed by another installment in 2013.

This time, Draculaura is depicted with a casket on her head as she is on the search for a new school year adventure. She has been attending Monster High’s school with her step-siblings, but this time she may have some competition in the form of a new gym teacher.

So, what do you think about The Monster High: The Movie?