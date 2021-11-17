Spy × Family is a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. It tells the story of a spy who has to build a family to complete his mission but does not know that the girl he adopts as his daughter and the woman he agrees to marry is both a mind reader and an assassin.

It has been serialized in a free application and website for two weeks every month since March 25, 2019. The chapters are collected and published into 8 books by Shueisha as of November 2021.

Viz Media has licensed the series for release in English. A TV show will come out in 2022.

People say that life at home is boring, but for the protagonists of “Spy x Family,” it’s not. Based on a manga by Tatsuya Endo, “Spy x Family” is an upcoming anime about a spy and her new family.

This anime is from a collaboration between two studios, WIT STUDIO, and CloverWorks. They have made some other great shows, such as “Attack on Titan” and “Fairy Tail.” This anime has a lot of comedy in it, but also some action. This may be the next great espionage anime.

Before the anime airs, we know a lot about it. We already know the release date and some of the characters, but there is more to find out before it airs. Even though we do not know much about the anime adaptation of “Spy x Family,” what we do know is interesting. We will tell you what we know so far.

What is the expected release date for Spy x Family?

This anime is about a spy and his family. They will all have adventures together. The official news first broke on October 31, 2021. Then the next day, the official website for the series appeared.

The website is in Japanese, but you do not need to read the language to understand what “2022” means in this context. The creators of this anime have not yet confirmed when it will debut.

The series has not told us where we can watch “Spy x Family” on TV after it airs. But most anime go to either Crunchyroll or Funimation soon. We do not know if this show will be dubbed in English.

Who are the characters in Spy x Family?

The book Spy x Family is about a man named Loid Forger, code name Twilight. He is a spy and the protagonist.

Forger is a spy and has to take care of a family. You need to be a good spy and keep your cover.

Forger’s cover is not broken because he tells people that he is an adult and he took a wife. Takuya Eguchi does the voice for Loid in the show.

The second half of this domestic equation is the wife and daughter that makeup Loid’s family. Loid got his family a bit wrong because he picked his wife and child. The man does not know that his new bride is an assassin named Yor Briar, code name “Thorn Princess.” He also does not know that the little girl he adopted is a telepath.

Anya can read minds. That means she knows what is happening. She doesn’t tell her parents and the voice actors for Yor and Anya are unknown right now.

What is the plot of Spy x Family all about?

You might think that the show about an international spy and a deadly assassin raising a telepathic toddler would be full of action. But it is also important to be kind to children.

The trailer shows some action. It is not just a comedy. There are funny scenes, but it also has episodes that show what life is like at home with kids or in the workplace.

Regardless of what kind of story the manga is, the actual story remains the same. Loid spies on a foreign political officer and his family to prevent war from breaking out.

To do this, he must enroll his child in the same prestigious academy as the politician’s son. That means that Loid will have to juggle his new life at home with his work life.

