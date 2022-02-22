In 2013, Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus created Dogecoin as a parody of cryptocurrency. They wanted to make a ‘ridiculous’ project and they managed to do so with Dogecoin. However, they never anticipated that this project would turn into one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world.

Its meme-like nature was strengthened by the association of the doge meme of a Japanese Shiba Inu that would say phrases like ‘much wow’ or ‘such tired’. That picture has been one of the staples of the internet memes and it has only gotten bigger due to the connection it has with Dogecoin.

Apart from its association with the meme, a big reason behind Dogecoin’s popularity is the support from celebrities. Back in 2020, most people would not see Dogecoin popping up in news about Bitcoin but it has reached that level of popularity now. This is largely due to celebrities showing support and at the same time proving the assets’ potential right.

Elon Musk

At the moment, it is difficult to discuss Dogecoin without mentioning Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The tech mogul has become instrumental in its growth over the years. In 2021, Musk showed his support publicly through his Twitter account and he managed to boost its value. That was a huge change for Dogecoin because its value shot up through the roof and it managed to contend with both Bitcoin and Ethereum at the top of the crypto market.

Most people look at Musk as a successful businessman which is why his support matters. He has solid business acumen and people trust his word when it comes to investment. When he showed his support for Dogecoin, a lot of people followed suit with investments.

Guy Fieri

Mainly known for his restaurants and his presence on the Food Network, Guy Fieri has been an icon for a lot of people around the world. He is an endearing figure for his bubbly personality and various TV shows over the years. People feel like they know Guy through those shows and they have a connection with him.

When he showed support for Dogecoin, it boosted the asset’s value even more because people like Guy and they believe he’s authentic with his support.

Snoop Dogg

In a similar fashion to Fieri, Snoop Dogg is known for his funny personality which lends itself to the meme of Dogecoin. He also showed his support for the cryptocurrency and he even posted a Photoshop edit of his album cover with the Shiba Inu icon replacing his face.

Snoop is a good businessman with longevity in the mainstream sphere. He has been a good musician for the longest time but he has also breached other industries as well. With his support, he can reach people who didn’t know anything about crypto and Dogecoin.

Jake Paul

While the other names on this list are most well-liked, Jake Paul is a different case. He is infamous for his harsh behaviour on the internet with his controversies on YouTube. He is a prominent person at the moment due to his foray into boxing which has created new fans. With his support for Dogecoin, his fans have also started to dive deeper into Dogecoin and read news about Bitcoin more often than before.