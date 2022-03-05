If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, you know that it is the best show on TV. The characters are compelling, the plot is exciting, and the zombies are terrifying. If you’re not watching The Walking Dead, you’re missing out!

The Walking Dead season 11 is now going in the right direction

After such a long wait, The Walking Dead season 11 is delivering what fans have been waiting for since the Commonwealth’s inception. The final season of AMC’s The Walking Dead is divided into three acts, which is also the finale season. The episode then moved on from Maggie’s conflict with the Reapers, launching a new challenge for the residents of Alexandria.

Most of the show’s focus during The Walking Dead season 11 part 1 has been on characters like Maggie, Negan, Gabriel, and Daryl, who has been caught up in a bloody battle with an all-new band of bad guys known as the Reapers. The Commonwealth has been kept out of the loop on this one. When the Reaper danger was eliminated by Maggie in The Walking Dead season 11 part 2 premiere, everything changed. All of the show’s major characters may now devote their attention to dealing with this huge organization that has completely altered their lives, with the exception of Negan.

The Walking Dead season 11 is what viewers wanted!

What The Walking Dead is doing right now is precisely what the audience has been asking for since the series began. Several viewers were dissatisfied with how the Reaper story was handled in the series, claiming it was uninteresting and unwarranted. There are 10 episodes in Alexandria’s journey into the Commonwealth, and at long last, the buildup is over. The Walking Dead season 11, episode 10, the title “New Haunts,” has received a positive response. Part 2 hasn’t let us down so far. Having the main characters adapt to their new lives in the Commonwealth has been a pleasant and exciting experience.

So, what’s new now in season 11?

A high-class party, a busy street full of people in costume, and a Halloween celebration are all strange new sights for The Walking Dead, but they perfectly represent not only what the Commonwealth is in the comics, but also what fans have been asking for from their TV counterparts. There are several unique elements of the Commonwealth society that distinguish The Walking Dead season 11 from previous seasons. Alexandria’s introduction, which was another big shift in the status quo, can’t compare to the Commonwealth and what it has accomplished. Despite all of the distinctions, the show’s examination of this organization still feels like a natural progression for the characters and everything they’ve been through to get here.

Why you should watch The Walking Dead?

If you like zombies roaming around causing havoc and few survivors struggling to survive in this situation then The Walking Dead is exactly for you. The main characters in the show Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and others have been trying to find a safe place for the group of survivors they’ve gathered during all these years. The story progresses with new problems arising as well as some solutions so it’s never boring. The Walking Dead is definitely one of the best shows out there at the moment.

The Commonwealth has been a refreshing addition to The Walking Dead season 11.

What sets The Walking Dead apart from other post-apocalypse shows is the focus on character development. The zombies are definitely a threat, but they’re not the only thing that characters have to worry about. Each character has their own backstory and motivations, which makes it interesting to see how they interact with each other. The show also does a good job of mixing up the plot so that it’s never boring.