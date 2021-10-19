The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 1 ends on Sunday, but we’re already looking ahead to The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2. We have some idea about what’s in store for us in The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 from cast members, trailers, and spoilers that have leaked online so far! The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 1 ends with The Whisperers, the latest zombie group to threaten Rick Grimes and his survivors. The show’s final episode of 2018 sets up a lot for The Walking Dead Season 12. Negan is still in jail, but that won’t last forever.

Release date of The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 1:

22nd August 2021

Cast and characters of The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 1 :

-Andrew Lincoln: The main character, Rick Grimes. The lead protagonist of the show and leader of The Kingdom.

-Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon: The Guardian who everyone loves! Loyal to his family, he will always be there for them through thick and thin. The one who leads The Saviours.

-Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene: The pregnant wife of Glenn and a loving woman, she will always put others before herself, especially her family and friends! She is currently the leader at The Hilltop Colony.

-Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes: The son of Rick and a member of The Alexandria Safe-Zone. He has grown up fast, becoming independent from his parents early on in the show!

-Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan: The leader of The Saviours who takes an interest in the red-headed and feisty, Maggie Greene.

ADVERTISEMENT

-Danai Gurira as Michonne: The katana-wielding badass, The Walking Dead’s 33. She is The Hilltop Colony leader alongside Maggie Greene and protector of Carl Grimes after the passing away of his mother in season three.

-Lennie James as Morgan Jones: The once comatose husband of The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes’ best friend, Jenny who has now joined the fray! He follows his heart more than his head which can get him into trouble but always ends up being a hero in the end.

-Austin Amelio as Dwight: The former member of The Saviours who had a change of heart after finding love with The Hilltop’s resident beauty, Sherry.

-Katelyn Nacon as Enid: A former love interest of Carl’s who is now The Hilltop resident archer.

-Callan McAuliffe as Alden: The former leader of The Saviours who joined The Hilltop after being disarmed by Negan. He has a strong bond with Enid and later on becomes involved with Maggie, the current occupant of Alexandria’s house!

Plot details:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part I covers the time jump after Rick’s disappearance. The survivors are split into two groups and must learn to live together in order to build a new society for themselves called “The Commonwealth.” The first half of season 11 has been building The Commonwealth and showing how The Hilltop, The Saviours and the Kingdom have been adjusting to life there.

Synopsis:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part I ends with The Saviours arriving at The Commonwealth. The end of the episode also shows that Maggie is pregnant and has taken over Alexandria’s house!

What do we know about Part 2?

The Walking Dead Season 11 Part II will start off with The Commonwealth Leaders visiting The Hilltop. The cast and crew have already finished filming the first episode of part two which is supposed to be amazing!