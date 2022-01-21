The White Lotus series is a captivating tale of adventure, mystery, and romance. The series is a dark comedy about the vacationers of a luxurious Hawaiian resort known as the White Lotus. The more than perfect guests and lovely staff members are too good to be true. Behind these perfect things lies something else. The first instalment of the series starred Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, and Brittany O’Grady. The series was immensely liked by the audiences and it left them wanting more. So, the series White Lotus came up with another season. That’s a piece of cheerful news for the viewers. Surprises don’t stop here. The second season is going to cast four new cast members. They are F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson. They will join the previously announced members, Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza.

Well, what roles these newcomers will play?

DiMarco will portray Albie Di Grasso, a recent college grad who is travelling with his father and grandfather. Hollander is set as Quentin, an English ex-pat who is vacationing with his friends and his nephew. Richardson joins the cast as Portia, a young woman who is travelling with her boss. Abraham will play Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man travelling with his son and grandson. And lastly, Aubrey Plaza will play Harper Spiller, is a woman who finds herself on vacation with her husband and his friends. So, for now, these are the only revelations The Hollywood Reporter has reported. But, in the future more interesting things about the series will be revealed.

What’s different about The White Lotus?

The series has become a fan favourite purely because of its dark comedy, social satire, and immense drama. It even became HBO’s most popular TV show when it was last aired. The show also tapped topics such as class disparity, money, status, and privilege. With that in mind, The White Lotus season 2 is sure to be a series that will grip audiences everywhere. Especially with its all-star cast and interesting plot points. Be sure to stay tuned for more information about the show as it becomes available!

Welcome to The White Lotus, your room is ready.



The White Lotus is coming to @hbomax this July. pic.twitter.com/jxypq4ODMg — HBO (@HBO) May 10, 2021

What will season 2 follow?

Till now no update regarding the story is released but one thing is for sure. The series will proceed in another White Lotus lavish resort where new events and mystery will unfold. “I don’t think you can credibly have [all of the season one characters] on the same vacation again,” creator Mike White said in an interview with IndieWire. “But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back. We only made one-year deals with the actors, so we’d have to find out who is even available.”

What Critic reviews on The White Lotus Series?

So far the series has accumulated mostly mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. It gave the series an approval rating of 88% based on 84 critic reviews, with an average rating of 8.40/10. The critical consensus reads, “Though its true intentions can get a bit murky, gorgeous vistas, twisty drama, and a pitch-perfect cast make The White Lotus a compelling—if uncomfortable—viewing destination.” However, with only six episodes released so far, it’s possible that the series could still turn things around in season two. Fans of the show have taken to social media to express their dismay over some of the choices made in season one – most notably the romantic pairing of two characters who are supposed to be brother and sister.

But others are hopeful for what season two might bring. Matthew Jacobs of TV Guide rated it 4.5 out of 5 and wrote that it is “some of the year’s best television thus far.” So, take a happy breath because season 2 is coming up. Though no dates have been announced, let’s just wait a bit. Till then watch out for season 1 if you have not watched. The series is going to stick you to your seats.