If you own an establishment that offers food services, you need to know the crucial things you need to add to your list of food and equipment to make things better. Every food establishment today is going with the trend and offering fancy and delicious foods. You need to be part of this, and one thing you can add is crepes. However, making the best crepe starts with choosing the right crepe makers. If you want to buy a crepe maker, here are vital things you need to consider.

Capacity

The kind of crepe maker you pick will depend on the number of crepes you want to make. If you are considering including crepes as your lunch special, you will need to make them in large numbers. You may need to choose between a single and double-burner unit depending on the number you plan to make. The crucial thing is ensuring you have ample capacity and the maker can quickly and efficiently cook. A crepe maker with enough capacity will ensure you cook quality food and increase table turnover.

Electric or Gas Model

Both the electric and gas makers are good choices. However, the decision will depend on your needs. You can buy an electric crepe maker because it is cheaper and use less electricity. If you buy a gas crepe maker, you will need to have a gas supply, and you might have to pay a higher upfront. Nevertheless, both of these are good choices, but they will boil down to what you need.

Brand

A consistent brand is loved by all. So, making delicious crepes will increase the number of people who want to eat them. One thing you will need to make the best crepes is by using a maker from the best brand. A great crepe maker has a wide range of temperature controls and insulators to ensure the heat is evenly distributed on the surface. Look for the features you want your crepe maker to have and buy one from a well-recognized brand.

Commercial Model

Since you are buying the machine for your restaurant, it means its operation demand will be high. You will need a strong machine that can withstand this demand and frequent use. The machine should be efficient and be able to work the same regardless of the number of hours it is subjected to use. So, when buying, buy one with a superior material like steel or iron for durability. A sturdy and well-designed crepe maker will stand the test of time and serve you longer.

Safety

Safety is another vital element you should consider when buying a crepe maker. The machine should have safety features like automatic shut foo capability should the flames go out of the burner. There should also be customer support round the clock to ensure you can get help when you need it.

Wrapping It Up!

These are crucial elements that point you to the right crepe maker that suits your needs and budget. Make sure you take the time to buy the right machine and purchase the best brand.