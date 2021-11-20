It’s time to accept that the show This Is Us is ending. NBC said that they will end the sixth season in May 2021. It will be a long time before I watch it again. Flash-forward questions will be answered.

Everything from the past is expected to make sense now. The family story will be complete and we’ll know everything about them. The bad news is that Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson in this show, has already said that the final season will make you cry a lot.

“I was just on set with the series creator, Dan Fogelman, about two weeks ago and he told me about something that I didn’t know. He talked to me about the end of the series. “This is probably going to make people feel bad. It’s good, but it might be hard for people to hear. I’m excited about it too.” He also said that the series will end in a way that makes you feel happy and satisfied with the story as a whole.

Since the interview, Ventimiglia’s TV son Justin Hartley has said that the series finale of “This Is Us” is going to be good. He told a TV show that they had figured out the ending and it’s going to be a great one.

What is the expected release date for This Is Us Season 6?

This Is Us season 6 will air on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022. There are only 18 episodes left. NBC has announced when the final season of This Is Us will be on TV. It will be sad because people have to say goodbye to the Pearson family for good.

The TV show has been on break for a long time. The last episode was put on May. That episode had a big twist, and people want to know what happened next. The last season of the show is going to be very dramatic. All episodes will be on TV without any interruptions.

NBC network chairman Frances Berwick told us they wanted to make sure the fans could see as many episodes of the show as they can. So they are making it so that it is hard for you to stop watching.

What is the expected plot of This Is Us Season 6?

Dan Fogelman, the creator of the show, told Deadline that fans can expect to see how Rebecca and Miguel got together. They will also fall in love. He also answered questions about whether Kate and Miguel are alive in the future. This is because they have not shown up in Kevin’s future scene.

Phillip is on the TV show. He is Kate’s fiancé.

Dan said that there will be a big journey for him in season 6, but he didn’t tell us what it will be.

At the end of season five, we saw a scene from the future. Kevin didn’t marry Madison. Kate married Phillip instead of Toby. This made all of us very surprised. Kate and Toby had been having a tough time, so he took a job in San Francisco and they had to move! The final season of this TV show will probably have a lot of sad moments. This will probably lead to future events.

ADVERTISEMENT

TV show creator Dan Fogelman said that there is one storyline that he will not talk about because it makes him cry.

Justin Hartley (Kevin) promised TV Insider that the Pearson family will end up in a really good place. But it will be hard and they might have drama getting there.

What is the expected star cast of the show?

All of the Pearsons will be back including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and Chrissy Metz. Series regulars Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Jon Huertas are also on the docket to return, along with Season 5 guest star Chris Geere.

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack

Mandy Moore as Rebecca

Chrissy Metz as Kate

Sterling K. Brown as Randall

Justin Hartley as Kevin

Chris Sullivan as Toby

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth

Griffin Dunne as Nick

Caitlin Thompson as Madison

Faith Herman as Annie

Jon Huertas as Miguel

Eris Baker as Tess

Lyric Ross as Deja

Mackenzie Hancsicsak as young Kate

Parker Bates as young Kevin

Lonnie Chavis as young Randall

Logan Shroyer as teen Kevin

Hannah Zeile as teen Kate

Rachel Hilson as teen Beth

Niles Fitch as teen Randall

Related post: Mission Impossible 7: All Information Related to it

Related Post: Chicago Fire Season 11: All you need to know

Related Post: The Flight Attendant Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Star Cast