Thor 4 Star has admitted to breaking the rules of etiquette by sharing a spoilt spoiler of Avengers: Infinity War with Marvel. The photo contains an image from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War that might get you some face time with Thanos. In addition, Thor 4 Star posted a spoiler FAQ on Facebook which confirms that he did intentionally share the spoilers saying, “I take full responsibility for this unbelievable error.” Now, Thor 4 Star has apologized in front of his fans and members of the Marvel community for being so thoughtless.

Introduction to the Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero Thor that is being released by Walt Disney Studios. It was directed by Taika Waititi, who wrote the screenplay with Eric Pearson, and stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum and Taika Waititi.

Thor: Love and Thunder is a 2017 American superhero action film based on the Marvel Comics superhero Thor, distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film was directed by Taika Waititi and written by Eric Pearson and Tom Wheeler, from a story by Pearson. Kevin Feige produces under his Feige Pictures banner, alongside Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, and Victoria Alonso.

Names of the characters in the Thor: Love and Thunder

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill

Taika Waititi as Korg

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

Sam Neill as Actor Odin

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Jaimie Alexander as Sif

Matt Damon as Actor Loki

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Melissa McCarthy as Actor Hela

Vin Diesel as Groot

Russell Crowe as Zeus

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Dave Bautista as Drax

Luke Hemsworth as Actor Thor

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

The storyline of the Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor is returning to theaters with his own Marvel movie in November, Thor: Love and Thunder. The sparks are flying: the trailer has already been released and features plenty of new characters and plot details. You can learn about the upcoming film with this blog post for all kinds of information about your favorite Norse god’s latest adventure!

In Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi “set out to make an earnestly funny movie” where even Loki got a comedy scene. While it is easier to make a funny movie than an earnest one, I believe that Thor: Love and Thunder will still be able to reach the same excitement level as previous Thor movies. The main plot is based on the short story “My Friend the Jörmungandr” by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Stuart Immonen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thor: Love and Thunder’s New and Existing Actors

Thor: Love and Thunder’s New and Returning Characters is an article that contains information on the new characters in Thor: Ragnarok. This article will cover their origins, family relations, and more. That’s what we thought when we heard Marvel was re-introducing a character who had disappeared from its films years ago into Thor 3 but has now made it onto its newest film, Thor: Ragnarok. It’s time for us to take a deep dive into Thor: Ragnarok and reveal the new characters you’ll meet including their backgrounds, family relations, and more.

First off, let’s start with the returning characters. Here are the ones that are important to this article if you want to learn more about them. We’ve added a visual aid to tell you what they look like in Thor: Love and Thunder as well.

So, what do you think about Thor: Love and Thunder?