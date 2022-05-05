Thor: Love and Thunder is a movie that is sure to get Thor fans excited. It picks up where Thor: Ragnarok left off, with Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) becoming the king of Asgard.

However, his reign is short-lived, as a new enemy threatens the Nine Realms. Thor must team up with his old friends to stop this enemy, and along the way, he finds out more about his family and his own identity. The action in this movie is explosive, and Thor’s relationships are fascinating to watch unfold.

The Plotline of the Thor: Love and Thunder

The Thor: Love and Thunder are very intriguing and will leave Thor fans wanting more. This movie is a must-see for any fan of the Thor series. Until then, fans can rewatch Thor: Ragnarok and catch up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As always, stay tuned for more updates on Thor: Love and Thunder and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Be sure to catch up on the Thor series before then, and check back for more updates on this exciting movie!

Names of the characters in the Thor: Love and Thunder

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Taika Waititi as Korg(voice)

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Matt Damon as Actor Loki

Vin Diesel as Groot(voice)

Bradley Cooper as Rocket(voice)

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Jaimie Alexander as Sif

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Russell Crowe as Zeus

Sam Neill as Actor Odin

Melissa McCarthy as Actor Hela

Dave Bautista as Drax

Luke Hemsworth as Actor Thor

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Only two original Avengers haven’t been recast in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love & Thunder is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and set to be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

A HD Thor: Love and Thunder promo banner featuring Thor and Jane! (Found by @DisneyphileLIVE | https://t.co/mpY0l95ppz) pic.twitter.com/WfQQA6FYl3 — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) April 7, 2022

It is intended to be the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the fourth film in the Thor franchise. The film will be directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor. In Thor: Love & Thunder, Thor forms a new team of Valkyries to take on Hela, the goddess of death.

The fan’s reaction to Thor: Love and Thunder Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder look like it will be an explosive addition to the Thor franchise. With Thor teaming up with a new group of Valkyries, the stage is set for an epic battle against Hela, the goddess of death. Likewise, the Thor franchise has always been a favorite among fans and critics alike. Thor: Ragnarok was a hit with audiences and Thor: Love and Thunder look like it will be even better.

With an explosive story and amazing action, Thor: Love and Thunder are sure to be a hit with audiences. Thor: Ragnarok was a box office hit, grossing over $850 million worldwide. Thor: Love and Thunder are expected to do even better, with some predictions putting the film’s worldwide gross at over $950 million.

Whether Thor: Love and Thunder can live up to the hype remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: Thor: Love and Thunder are sure to be an explosive film.