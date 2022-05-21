After Top Gun: Maverick was announced, there was a lot of speculation about whether or not Tom Cruise would be flying an F-18 Super Hornet in the movie. Some reports claimed that he would be flying a simulator instead. But now it has been confirmed that Cruise will be piloting one of the jets himself!

The storyline of the Top Gun: Maverick

The Top Gun: Maverick is still largely unknown, but it is said to focus on the relationship between Cruise’s character, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, and his late friend Nick Bradshaw (played by Val Kilmer). It is also rumored that there will be a love interest for Maverick in the form of a female pilot. So mark your calendars and get ready for some high-flying action! Do you think Tom Cruise can fly an F-18 Super Hornet? And be sure to check back for more Top Gun: Maverick news and updates.

Names of the characters in Top Gun: Maverick

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Tom Cruise as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell

Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin

Miles Teller as Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw

Monica Barbaro as Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace

Val Kilmer as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky

Lewis Pullman as Robert ‘Bob’ Floyd

Glen Powell as Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin

Jon Hamm as Beau ‘Cyclone’ Simpson

Ed Harris as Rear Admiral

Jean Louisa Kelly as Sarah Kazansky

Manny Jacinto as Fritz

India Everett

Raymond Lee

Lyliana Wray as Amelia Benjamin

Jake Picking

Jay Ellis as Reuben ‘Payback’ Fitch

Danny Ramirez as Mickey ‘Fanboy’ Garcia

Greg Tarzan Davis as Javy ‘Coyote’ Machado

As the royals attend the UK celebration, Prince William and Kate Middleton dress up for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise and his Top Gun: Maverick co-stars are suited and booted as they arrive for the world premiere of the long-awaited sequel in London. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got the red carpet treatment as they attended the Top Gun: Maverick UK premiere at BFI IMAX in London on Wednesday night. Joining Tom, 57, and Val Kilmer, 62, for the Top Gun sequel are Miles Teller, 32, as Bradley Bradshaw – the son of Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw – Jennifer Connelly, 49, playing Cruise’s love interest Lt. The long-awaited sequel to Top Gun is finally here – and we can’t wait to see what Tom Cruise has in store for us. The Top Gun: Maverick star was spotted filming scenes for the movie in San Diego last year, and we’re sure he’s going to be just as impressive on screen as he was in the original 1986 film.

You’ve waited long enough. #PrepareForTakeoff, the new trailer premieres now. #TopGun: Maverick – only in theatres May 27. pic.twitter.com/C5PchbHs39 — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) March 29, 2022

Maverick from Top Gun: It’s like striking a bullet with a bullet

It is not yet known what role Kilmer will play in the new film. The original Top Gun was directed by Tony Scott and grossed $356 million worldwide. It starred Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a hotshot pilot who is sent to the Top Gun training school after his actions result in the death of a fellow pilot. The movie also starred Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt. The cruise will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the film, which is being directed by Joseph Kosinski. The F-18 Super Hornet is a twin-engine fighter jet that is used by the United States Navy and Marine Corps. It is an upgrade from the F-14 Tomcat, which was featured in the original Top Gun movie. The F-18 has a top speed of Mach one point two, which is about 1200 miles per hour. It is armed with a 20mm cannon and can carry air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground bombs. While it is possible that Tom Cruise flew an F-18 in the movie, it is more likely that he was flown by a stunt pilot.