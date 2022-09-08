Tom Hollander is one of those actors who you might not know by name, but you definitely know his face. He’s been in some of the biggest blockbusters of the past few years, as well as some of the most popular TV shows. But what are the best Tom Hollander movies and TV shows? Let’s take a look.

Tom Hollander’s early life and acting career

Thomas Anthony Hollander (born 25 August 1967) is an English actor and screenwriter. He began his career in theatre, winning the Ian Charleson Award in 1992 for his performance as Witwoud in The Way of the World at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Hollander had his first major film role in Possession (2002) and achieved recognition for his starring role in Pride & Prejudice (2005). He has since appeared in films such as Munich (2005), Gospel Hill (2008), Passchendaele (2008), Hanna (2011), I Give It a Year (2013), Diana (2013), Locke (2013), Tulip Fever (2017) and Bohemian Rhapsody (2018). In 2020, he played the villain Adam Sutler in the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Hollander has also worked extensively as a voice actor, starting with his voicing of major character Joffrey Baratheon in HBO’s Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2013. Other notable roles include Dominic Badguy in Muppets Most Wanted (2014) and Tulio Triplerone / Alberto Monteza in Minions: The Rise of Gru (2021).

Tom Hollander’s breakout role in Pirates of the Caribbean

Tom Hollander’s breakout role in Pirates of the Caribbean made him a household name. His performance as the dastardly, yet lovable, Captain Jack Sparrow earned him critical acclaim and a cult following. Hollander went on to reprise his role in the sequels and has since become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors.

Hollander has appeared in a wide range of films and television shows, including Pride & Prejudice, The Lost City of Z, The Night Manager, and Veep. He is a versatile actor who is equally at home in period dramas and contemporary comedies.

There is no doubt that Hollander is one of the most sought-after actors working today. His impressive body of work is a testament to his talent and versatility.

Tom Hollander’s other notable movie roles

Tom Hollander is best known for his role in the award-winning film “The Danish Girl,” but he has also appeared in a number of other notable movies. These include “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” “Gosford Park,” and ” Pride & Prejudice.” Hollander has also had starring roles in a number of successful TV shows, such as “The Night Manager” and “Taboo.”

Tom Hollander The King’s Man premiere interview

Tom Hollander’s work on television

Tom Hollander is an English actor. He has worked in television, film and theatre.

Hollander’s first major role on television was in the sitcom Girls on Top (1985), which he co-wrote with Jennifer Saunders. He played Edward Cranleigh, a wealthy public schoolboy who had an affair with one of the main characters (played by Saunders). The show was not a success and was cancelled after one series.

Hollander’s next major role was in the drama series Tender Is the Night (1985), based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel of the same name. He playedDick Diver, a young psychiatrist who becomes romantically involved with one of his patients (played by Natasha Richardson). The show was not successful and was cancelled after one series.

Hollander’s most recent work on television has been in the critically acclaimed drama series The Night Manager (2016), in which he played Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier who is recruited by intelligence operative Angela Burr (played by Olivia Colman) to infiltrate the inner circle of international arms dealer Richard Onslow Roper (played by Hugh Laurie). The show was a huge success and was renewed for a second series.

Tom Hollander’s recent projects

Tom Hollander is a British actor who has worked in both film and television. Some of his recent projects include the miniseries “The Night Manager” and the film “Blade Runner 2049.”

Tom Hollander’s personal life

Tom Hollander was born in Bristol, England, on 25 August 1967. His mother, Sheila Julia “Sian” (née Cooke), is Welsh, and his father, Edward James Hollander, is of Dutch and German Jewish descent. Hollander was brought up in Oxfordshire and Dorset, and educated at Wychwood School and Abingdon School. He read English at Queens’ College, Cambridge before going on to study acting at LAMDA.

Tom Hollander’s awards and nominations

Tom Hollander has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, winning one, and has also been nominated for four BAFTA Awards and an Emmy Award.

What the critics are saying about Tom Hollander

Tom Hollander is a British actor who has appeared in numerous films and television shows. He is perhaps best known for his roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and Pride & Prejudice. Hollander has been praised by critics for his versatility and range, with many noting his ability to play both comedic and dramatic roles.

Tom Hollander’s upcoming projects

Tom Hollander has several upcoming projects in the works. He will be appearing in the new movie, The Gentleman, which is set to be released in 2020. He is also set to star in the upcoming TV show, Dracula, which is set to premiere on BBC One in 2020.

Why we love Tom Hollander

Tom Hollander is an incredible actor who has starred in some amazing movies and TV shows. He always seems to bring something special to his roles, whether it’s his humor, charisma or simply his presence on screen. Here are just a few of the reasons why we love Tom Hollander!

1. His sense of humor

Tom Hollander is known for his great sense of humor, both on and off screen. He often cracks jokes on set, which helps to lighten the mood and make everyone feel comfortable. He also frequently makes hilarious comments in interviews, showing that he doesn’t take himself too seriously. This sense of humor is one of the things that makes him so likable and fun to watch.

2. His versatility

Tom Hollander is a very versatile actor, able to play both serious and comic roles with equal skill. He has starred in blockbuster movies like Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones, as well as more independent films like Pride & Prejudice. He has also appeared in several hit TV shows, such as Veep and The Night Manager. No matter what genre he’s appearing in, Tom Hollander always manages to deliver a great performance.

3. His charisma

In addition to being a great actor, Tom Hollander is also very charismatic. He has a natural ability to charm audiences and make people warm to him instantly. This charisma comes across both on screen and off, making him someone that people are drawn to. It’s one of the reasons why he’s such a successful actor – he has the ability to connect with people and make them want to watch him.

4. His natural confidence

Confidence is something that all successful actors need, and Tom Hollander definitely has it in spades! He always seems comfortable in front of the camera or onstage, no matter what role he’s playing or what situation he’s in. This confidence means that he’s able to really inhabit his characters and bring them to life convincingly. It’s one of the things that makes him such an captivating performer.

5. His passion for acting

You can tell from watching Tom Hollander that he absolutely loves acting! He often speaks about how much fun he has on set, regardless of what project he’s working on. This passion comes across in his performances – they always seem effortless and genuine because they are! It’s clear that Tom Hollander will continue being a successful actor for many years to come because of his love for the craft.